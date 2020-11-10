New York Mets
Highlights from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson’s introductory press conference
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
Sandy and Steve have given us all a lot to think about for the coming weeks.
Mets likely to keep Luis Rojas as manager
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 12m
The New York Mets have a new owner and team president, but the club's manager seems set to keep his job through the start of next season.
Four Takeaways From Steve Cohen’s Introductory Press Conference
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 12m
It's morning again in Flushing.A new era of New York Mets baseball began on Tuesday with owner Steve Cohen's introductory press conference over Zoom. Team president Sandy Alderson refamiliariz
Steve Cohen's best moments from his introductory press conference as the new owner of the Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 19m
In his introductory news conference, the Mets' newest owner Steve Cohen addressed a wide variety of questions surrounding why he wanted to purchase the franc...
Tony La Russa DUI backlash begins with Marcus Stroman
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 19m
You can cross one team off of Marcus Stroman’s possible landing spots if he declines the Mets’ qualifying offer. The right-hander is one of the top arms on the free-agent market but it
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 24m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Steve Cohen Finally Owns the Mets. Will Fans Now Get What They Want?
by: Katie Baker — The Ringer 26m
The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he’s always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.
Cohen will be disappointed if Mets don't win World Series in '3-5 years'
by: theScore Staff — The Score 38m
Steve Cohen made his first major public appearance as the New York Mets' owner when he held court at a press conference Tuesday.He touched on a number of hot-button topics, but it all came back to his desire to field a competitive team. While he...
