Highlights from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson’s introductory Mets press conference
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Sandy and Steve have given us all a lot to think about for the coming weeks.
Steve Cohen's best moments from his introductory press conference as the new owner of the Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
In his introductory news conference, the Mets' newest owner Steve Cohen addressed a wide variety of questions surrounding why he wanted to purchase the franc...
Tony La Russa DUI backlash begins with Marcus Stroman
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6m
You can cross one team off of Marcus Stroman’s possible landing spots if he declines the Mets’ qualifying offer. The right-hander is one of the top arms on the free-agent market but it
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 11m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Steve Cohen Finally Owns the Mets. Will Fans Now Get What They Want?
by: Katie Baker — The Ringer 13m
The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he’s always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.
Cohen will be disappointed if Mets don't win World Series in '3-5 years'
by: theScore Staff — The Score 26m
Steve Cohen made his first major public appearance as the New York Mets' owner when he held court at a press conference Tuesday.He touched on a number of hot-button topics, but it all came back to his desire to field a competitive team. While he...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 34m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Rojas likely to stay Mets manager under Cohen
by: Associated Press — ESPN 34m
Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager, under new owner Steve Cohen.
RT @jaysonst: "I don't know that they get what they think they should get for Lindor." New Starkville: @Ken_Rosenthal on Lindor, Arenado, #Cubs, #Mets, #Phillies & a possible free-agent "blood bath" @extrabaggs tells Alex Trebek stories. Plus awards previews & RIP to a trivia legend https://t.co/u3Zogd9OvzBeat Writer / Columnist
The full transcript of Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson's news conference comes in at 9,227 words (and more than 90 minutes).Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JEKatz33: I would like to thank the @mets for our partnership over the past dozen years at @ColaFireflies and with #Savannah. Grateful for our past success, and excited for our future prospects in 2021 and beyond. #FunForAll https://t.co/sas3xGWh8iBeat Writer / Columnist
It's morning again in Flushing. Four quick takeaways from Steve Cohen's first press conference as owner of the #Mets: https://t.co/kxQKQ8iVoZBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets announced their four minor league affiliates for 2021: St. Lucie, Brooklyn, Binghamton, and Syracuse. https://t.co/lAre793y9lBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Four Takeaways From Steve Cohen’s Introductory Press Conference https://t.co/TTBFCRuFUu #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
