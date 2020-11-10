Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Highlights from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson’s introductory Mets press conference

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Sandy and Steve have given us all a lot to think about for the coming weeks.

SNY Mets

Steve Cohen's best moments from his introductory press conference as the new owner of the Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

In his introductory news conference, the Mets' newest owner Steve Cohen addressed a wide variety of questions surrounding why he wanted to purchase the franc...

New York Post
56944724_thumbnail

Tony La Russa DUI backlash begins with Marcus Stroman

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6m

You can cross one team off of Marcus Stroman’s possible landing spots if he declines the Mets’ qualifying offer. The right-hander is one of the top arms on the free-agent market but it

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 11m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

The Ringer
56944574_thumbnail

Steve Cohen Finally Owns the Mets. Will Fans Now Get What They Want?

by: Katie Baker The Ringer 13m

The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he’s always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.

The Score
56944205_thumbnail

Cohen will be disappointed if Mets don't win World Series in '3-5 years'

by: theScore Staff The Score 26m

Steve Cohen made his first major public appearance as the New York Mets' owner when he held court at a press conference Tuesday.He touched on a number of hot-button topics, but it all came back to his desire to field a competitive team. While he...

Metstradamus
56943986_thumbnail

ESPN
50795489_thumbnail

Rojas likely to stay Mets manager under Cohen

by: Associated Press ESPN 34m

Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager, under new owner Steve Cohen.

