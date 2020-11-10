New York Mets
Sandy Alderson On The Direction Of The Mets
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
During Steve Cohen's introductory press conference with the Mets, team president Sandy Alderson took questions from reporters and said a …
Cohen Speed Ahead
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 18m
Steve Cohen further casually introduced himself to us Tuesday afternoon, after tweeting back and forth among us on and off for a week. How could they not be? The game has changed.
New owner: Mets to act 'like a major market team'
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 24m
New owner Steve Cohen promised that the Mets will act "like a major market team" but said they will spend the money carefully.
Mets: Alderson’s Press Conference Stresses Collaboration And Culture
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 54m
The Mets New Era comes with direction and leadership at the top. Here are few takeaways from today's opening press conference at Citi Field.
The Wilpons-For-Steve Cohen Already Looking Like Best Trade In Baseball For New York Mets
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 1h
The $15 billion man started his own timer on Tuesday at Citi Field, saying he'd be “slightly disappointed” if his New York Mets didn't win a championship in the next 3-5 years.
Scouting Report - RHP - Jaden Hill
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Jaden Hill RHP 6-4 233 LSU 11-6-20 - Jacques Doucet @JacquesDoucet LSU Jaden Hill was consistently throwing 94-97 m...
Alderson: I Think Bauer Would Be a Great Personality in New York
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
Keeping with the positive energy of the press conferences earlier in the day, Sandy Alderson spoke fondly of top free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer when being interviewed on WFAN Tuesday.
New York Yankees Analysis: Are the New York Mets heating up, the Yankees, or Gleyber Torres?
by: William Parlee — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Yankees have been looking for a way to move Gleyber Torres back to second base. It is no secret that the Yankees are not happy with Torres at short. They are actively looking for a replacement. But in this cash strapped offseason don't...
