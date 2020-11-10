New York Mets
Steve Cohen Spoke and Delivered
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 2h
We heard from Steve Cohen for the first time Tuesday afternoon. First impressions go a long way with Mets fans.He said, “You want to win. Nobody remembers when you finish second or third pla
When You Meet the Right One, You Know It
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 26m
I remember taking stock of my life when I turned 35. I had been divorced about five years earlier, and had done the things that divorced guy...
The case for each Cy Young finalist
by: MLB.com — MLB: Mets 49m
There are plenty of interesting storylines among the 2020 Cy Young Award nominees, from an American League finalist who earned the MLB pitching Triple Crown to a National League candidate seeking to win the honor for a third straight season. Each of...
Pitcher Ray Daviault, Member of Original Mets Team, Dies at 86
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 2h
Daviault, a pitcher who played his only season in the major leagues as a member of the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died in a pool accident.
New Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets Fandom Highlights Official Introduction
by: Larry Fleisher — Forbes 2h
it is apparent Steve Cohen’s drive to make the Mets a consistent winner is motivated by fandom.
Trevor Bauer Pokes Fun at Idea He'd Be 'Great Personality' with New York Media
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 3h
Trevor Bauer appears likely to tweet—or troll—his way through free agency this offseason. On Tuesday, it was the New York Mets ' turn on his timeline with the National ...
Mets aren’t hiding their interest in Trevor Bauer
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 3h
If it’s up to Sandy Alderson — and Steve Cohen’s checkbook — the Mets could have three straight NL Cy Young Award winners in their rotation next season. Hours after new owner Steve Cohen vowed
How Steve Cohen can fulfill the promise Mets fans saw in his introduction
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h
An open letter to Steve Cohen about what he can do to create the change he wants to see with the New York Mets.
The entire panel thinks J.T. Realmuto will sign with the Mets. https://t.co/m7VArmFt0PTV / Radio Personality
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: ICYM: Steve Cohen/ Sandy Alderson Mets Press Confe... https://t.co/SWi5AkFq5U -Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAthleticMLB: Free agent @STR0 will have a lot of suitors this offseason, but you can cross the White Sox off the list. More on the Tony La Russa dilemma ⤵️Beat Writer / Columnist
.@ZackMeisel looks at possible deals for Francisco Lindor, including a few with the Mets. I chipped in with brief analysis: https://t.co/kLjWjLKGkTBeat Writer / Columnist
Meet the new #Mets owner. https://t.co/NfVeYnLDyaBlogger / Podcaster
Watching rerun of the Steve Cohen presser and you totally get the vibe that he is going to be aggressive in taking advantage of the market. If this were a year earlier, I would bet the Mets would’ve went hard after Mookie.Beat Writer / Columnist
