Trevor Bauer has funny response to possible interest from Mets
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 49m
Trevor Bauer had a funny response to some possible interest in free agency from the New York Mets. Bauer is one of the most desirable players on the free agent market and regarded by many as the top free agent pitcher. The Mets on Tuesday introduced...
Who Do You Believe: Jeff Wilpon Or Sandy Alderson
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
On September 18, 2018, Jeff Wilpon said the New York Mets not pursuing the top (and most expensive free agents was “a total recommendation” of Sandy Alderson and his regime. Today, on N…
The Sins of Carlos Beltran
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. But it wouldnt be an enormous exaggeration. OUTTA HERE!
When You Meet the Right One, You Know It
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
I remember taking stock of my life when I turned 35. I had been divorced about five years earlier, and had done the things that divorced guy...
The case for each Cy Young finalist
by: MLB.com — MLB: Mets 3h
There are plenty of interesting storylines among the 2020 Cy Young Award nominees, from an American League finalist who earned the MLB pitching Triple Crown to a National League candidate seeking to win the honor for a third straight season. Each of...
Pitcher Ray Daviault, Member of Original Mets Team, Dies at 86
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 4h
Daviault, a pitcher who played his only season in the major leagues as a member of the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died in a pool accident.
New Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets Fandom Highlights Official Introduction
by: Larry Fleisher — Forbes 4h
it is apparent Steve Cohen’s drive to make the Mets a consistent winner is motivated by fandom.
Steve Cohen Spoke and Delivered
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 5h
We heard from Steve Cohen for the first time Tuesday afternoon. First impressions go a long way with Mets fans.He said, “You want to win. Nobody remembers when you finish second or third pla
After years of fumbling, incompetence, frustration and pain, the New York Mets on Tuesday set their new course. They're going to be a juggernaut, and the rest of baseball is on notice, because now there are two real teams in New York City.
We played a lot of #SteveCohen sound tonight on @MadDogRadio and I must admit he came across very impressive. The #Mets now have an owner with deep pockets who obviously wants to win quickly. Buying a #MLB tram during a pandemic takes balls.
RT @Metsmerized:Blogger / Podcaster
RT @FrankViola3: Just posted a photo @ Clearwater, Florida https://t.co/ESjXbzQpNJMinors
The dynamic has been unchanged for years. There's the Yankees, the iconic franchise, the top team in New York. Then there's the Mets. But today, the new Mets owner and team president declared that this team intends to be iconic.
"Here, it's really about building something great, building something for the fans, winning. I just find this an amazing opportunity," said Steve from Great Neck aka the Mets owner.
