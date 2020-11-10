Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ex-Yankee Don Mattingly joins Joe Torre, Joe Girardi in MLB record book as NL Manager of Year with Marlins - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Former New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after getting the Miami Marlins in the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

MLB rumors: Reds’ Trevor Bauer takes the free-agent bait from Mets’ Sandy Alderson - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 18m

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer is the best pitcher available in free agency and the front-runner to win the National League Cy Young Award.

New York Post
56954088_thumbnail

Mets to keep farm teams in Syracuse, Binghamton and Brooklyn

by: Associated Press New York Post 3h

Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie will be the New York Mets’ four minor league affiliates next year, leaving Columbia, South Carolina, and Kingsport, Tennessee, to be

Larry Brown Sports
54305555_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer has funny response to possible interest from Mets

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 5h

Trevor Bauer had a funny response to some possible interest in free agency from the New York Mets. Bauer is one of the most desirable players on the free agent market and regarded by many as the top free agent pitcher. The Mets on Tuesday introduced...

Mets Daddy

Who Do You Believe: Jeff Wilpon Or Sandy Alderson

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

On September 18, 2018, Jeff Wilpon said the New York Mets not pursuing the top (and most expensive free agents was “a total recommendation” of Sandy Alderson and his regime. Today, on N…

Faith and Fear in Flushing
56952957_thumbnail

The Sins of Carlos Beltran

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. But it wouldnt be an enormous exaggeration. OUTTA HERE!

Mike's Mets
56952710_thumbnail

When You Meet the Right One, You Know It

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 7h

I remember taking stock of my life when I turned 35. I had been divorced about five years earlier, and had done the things that divorced guy...

MLB: Mets.com
56952584_thumbnail

The case for each Cy Young finalist

by: MLB.com MLB: Mets 7h

There are plenty of interesting storylines among the 2020 Cy Young Award nominees, from an American League finalist who earned the MLB pitching Triple Crown to a National League candidate seeking to win the honor for a third straight season. Each of...

Sports Illustrated
54903379_thumbnail

Pitcher Ray Daviault, Member of Original Mets Team, Dies at 86

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 8h

Daviault, a pitcher who played his only season in the major leagues as a member of the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died in a pool accident.

