Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
45736040_thumbnail

2020 MMO Report Card: Amed Rosario

by: Judy Kamilhor Mets Merized Online 1h

Amed RosarioPlayer Data: Age 24 (will turn 25 on 11/20), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 46 G, 147 PA, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 4 BB , 34 SO, .252 BA, .272 OBP, .371 SLG, .643 OPSAdvanced Stats: .305 BABIP, .277

More Recent New York Mets Articles

nj.com
53209481_thumbnail

Possible Yankees target Marcus Stroman decides if he will accept Mets’ qualifying offer - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11s

The New York Mets extended the qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman, which carried with it a one-year deal worth $18.9 million.

Mack's Mets
56962030_thumbnail

Breaking News - Marcus Stroman accepts the Mets' $18.9 million qualifying offer.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  Very happy to have you back Stro! — Athlete Logos (@athletelogos) November 11, 2020 After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to...

MLB Trade Rumors
54218536_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 5m

Marcus Stroman announced that he has accepted the Mets' one-year qualifying offer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Prime Time Sports Talk
56961803_thumbnail

Why Mets Fans Should Be Ecstatic About Steve Cohen’s Introduction

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 9m

Steve Cohen had his introduction as the owner of the New York Mets on Tuesday. Ben Fadden tells us why their fans should be smiling ear to ear.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: One move said it all about Brodie Van Wagenen

by: Jake Giblin Fansided: Rising Apple 11m

Brodie Van Wagenen's time as New York Mets General Manager was doomed from his first major move. "We will win now. We will win in the future." Th...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
CBS Sports

Marcus Stroman accepts Mets' qualifying offer, returns to New York for 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson Nov 11, 2020 at 11:13 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 15m

Stroman, the fifth-best free agent on the market, will make $18.9 million in 2021

Mets Merized
46448373_thumbnail

Sources: Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer From Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 27m

According to our sources, right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer from the Mets. The qualifying offer for the 2021 is valued at $18.9 million.Stroman, 29, had his

Mets 360
53262185_thumbnail

Wednesday catch-all thread (11/11/20)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets