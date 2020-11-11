New York Mets
Sources: Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer From Mets
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 28m
According to our sources, right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer from the Mets. The qualifying offer for the 2021 is valued at $18.9 million.Stroman, 29, had his
Possible Yankees target Marcus Stroman decides if he will accept Mets’ qualifying offer - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 44s
The New York Mets extended the qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman, which carried with it a one-year deal worth $18.9 million.
Breaking News - Marcus Stroman accepts the Mets' $18.9 million qualifying offer.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
Very happy to have you back Stro! — Athlete Logos (@athletelogos) November 11, 2020 After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to...
Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 5m
Marcus Stroman announced that he has accepted the Mets' one-year qualifying offer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Why Mets Fans Should Be Ecstatic About Steve Cohen’s Introduction
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 9m
Steve Cohen had his introduction as the owner of the New York Mets on Tuesday. Ben Fadden tells us why their fans should be smiling ear to ear.
NY Mets: One move said it all about Brodie Van Wagenen
by: Jake Giblin — Fansided: Rising Apple 11m
Brodie Van Wagenen's time as New York Mets General Manager was doomed from his first major move. "We will win now. We will win in the future." Th...
Marcus Stroman accepts Mets' qualifying offer, returns to New York for 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson Nov 11, 2020 at 11:13 am ET1 min read — CBS Sports 15m
Stroman, the fifth-best free agent on the market, will make $18.9 million in 2021
Wednesday catch-all thread (11/11/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
Tweets
RT @FBTpod: Marcus Stroman has reportedly accepted the qualifying offer and is headed back to the Mets 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
Social media is the best kindSuper Fan
what a world we live in@STR0 @Metsmerized @Mets Marcus , That is great news . Looking forward to meeting you soon.I will call you over the next few days to thank you .Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets can expect Syndergaard back somewhere around the All Star Break 2021. With the return of Stroman, they can add a Realmuto and another mid-rotation piece (Tanaka? Gausman? Odorizzi?) and immediately be a WS contender.Blogger / Podcaster
An absolute 🐐. #LGM@STR0 @Metsmerized @Mets Marcus , That is great news . Looking forward to meeting you soon.I will call you over the next few days to thank you .Blogger / Podcaster
