Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 31s
Marcus Stroman announced that he has accepted the Mets' one-year qualifying offer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Why Mets Fans Should Be Ecstatic About Steve Cohen’s Introduction
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 5m
Steve Cohen had his introduction as the owner of the New York Mets on Tuesday. Ben Fadden tells us why their fans should be smiling ear to ear.
NY Mets: One move said it all about Brodie Van Wagenen
by: Jake Giblin — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
Brodie Van Wagenen's time as New York Mets General Manager was doomed from his first major move. "We will win now. We will win in the future." Th...
Marcus Stroman accepts Mets' qualifying offer, returns to New York for 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson Nov 11, 2020 at 11:13 am ET1 min read — CBS Sports 11m
Stroman, the fifth-best free agent on the market, will make $18.9 million in 2021
Mike's Mets - When You Meet the Right One, You Know It
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 19m
By Mike Steffanos November 11, 2020 I remember taking stock of my life when I turned 35. I had been divorced about five years earlier, a...
Sources: Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer From Mets
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 23m
According to our sources, right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer from the Mets. The qualifying offer for the 2021 is valued at $18.9 million.Stroman, 29, had his
Wednesday catch-all thread (11/11/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 57m
Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
Cohen & Alderson Provide An Honest And Genuine Setting For Met Fans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1h
I have been to tons of press conferences just like the one we saw yesterday via Zoom from CitiField and I thought the session was in 2 words; genuine and honest. And […]
The Mets 2021 rotation: Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, David Peterson, Seth Lugo??? Noah Syndergaard (probably starting in June). One more significant piece is still needed.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With Covid now over, The Big Zero, Marcus Stroman, apparently accepted the Mets’ QO https://t.co/cvNLu5LLyTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s gooooooo@STR0 @Metsmerized @Mets Marcus , That is great news . Looking forward to meeting you soon.I will call you over the next few days to thank you .Blogger / Podcaster
-
Of course, there's also a world where the Mets run out a playoff rotation of: -deGrom -Bauer -Syndergaard -Stroman ... but that's a conversation for another time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @IE_MLB: Marcus Stroman is back with the Mets. Since 2018... He's allowed a .240 SLG on breaking pitches, 3rd best among starters. He's allowed 63% groundball rate on fastball, 2nd best among starters. #LGM https://t.co/4TMLHsZzFP https://t.co/NcLlmY7XMhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With #Mets locking in No. 3/4 starter in Stroman, still have a need for a No. 2 behind deGrom. Bauer would be more like 1B. He's the guy. Peterson at No. 5. Syndergaard still on the mend from TJ. Lugo as an option in bullpen or rotation. Would be nice https://t.co/clMCuYZe7OBeat Writer / Columnist
