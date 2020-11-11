Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
54218536_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 31s

Marcus Stroman announced that he has accepted the Mets' one-year qualifying offer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Prime Time Sports Talk
56961803_thumbnail

Why Mets Fans Should Be Ecstatic About Steve Cohen’s Introduction

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 5m

Steve Cohen had his introduction as the owner of the New York Mets on Tuesday. Ben Fadden tells us why their fans should be smiling ear to ear.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: One move said it all about Brodie Van Wagenen

by: Jake Giblin Fansided: Rising Apple 7m

Brodie Van Wagenen's time as New York Mets General Manager was doomed from his first major move. "We will win now. We will win in the future." Th...

CBS Sports

Marcus Stroman accepts Mets' qualifying offer, returns to New York for 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson Nov 11, 2020 at 11:13 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 11m

Stroman, the fifth-best free agent on the market, will make $18.9 million in 2021

Mack's Mets
56961427_thumbnail

Mike's Mets - When You Meet the Right One, You Know It

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

  By  Mike Steffanos  November 11, 2020 I remember taking stock of my life when I turned 35. I had been divorced about five years earlier, a...

Mets Merized
46448373_thumbnail

Sources: Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer From Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 23m

According to our sources, right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer from the Mets. The qualifying offer for the 2021 is valued at $18.9 million.Stroman, 29, had his

Mets 360
53262185_thumbnail

Wednesday catch-all thread (11/11/20)

by: Other Mets 360 57m

Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish

The New York Extra
56718447_thumbnail

Cohen & Alderson Provide An Honest And Genuine Setting For Met Fans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 1h

I have been to tons of press conferences just like the one we saw yesterday via Zoom from CitiField and I thought the session was in 2 words; genuine and honest. And […]

