With Covid now over, The Big Zero, Marcus Stroman, apparently accepted the Mets’ QO
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
My least favorite Met, The Big Zero, Marcus Stroman, has apparently accepted the Mets’ Qualifying Offer. As you may recall, The Big Zero opted out of the 2020 season because of Covid concerns. Fortunately, with the pandemic now behind us and a new...
Why Steve Cohen's World Series timeline doesn't seem unrealistic | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Eamon McAnaney on SportsNite to discuss the current state of the Mets with new owner Steve Cohen and new team president Sandy Alderson t...
New York Mets: Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 31m
After Steve Cohen hit a home run during Tuesday's press conference, it resonated throughout baseball. It led to Marcus Stroman returning to the New York Mets after accepting the one-year/$18.9 million deal to return to Flushing for at least one more...
Marcus Stroman accepts Mets’ qualifying offer
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 42m
Even after a controversial exit from the Mets in 2020, Stroman returns to Queens for 2021.
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
By Mike Phillips | November 10, 2020 2:15 pm Player Review: Franklyn Kilome 2020 Stats: 4 Appearances, 11.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won...
Marcus Stroman accepts $18.9 million qualifying offer to return to Mets in 2021
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 52m
The Mets' starting pitching staff got a big boost Wednesday with the return of right-hander Marcus Stroman, who accepted the team's $18.9 million qualifying
Marcus Stroman accepts qualifying offer, will return to New York Mets
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 59m
Marcus Stroman is coming back to the New York Mets. With COVID-19 having a major impact on contracts this offseason, Stroman bets on himself.
New York Mets: Carlos Beltran deserves another chance
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 59m
After watching other managers implicated in AstroGate receive a second chance, it is time for former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran to get his. Carlo...
Marcus Stroman accepts Mets’ Qualifying Offer
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets have filled one of the holes in their rotation with a familiar face.
