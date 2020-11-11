New York Mets
Mets and Yankees potential target J.T. Realmuto will reportedly reject qualifying offer
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The best catcher in baseball will officially hit free agency. J.T. Realmuto, who played the last couple of seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, will reportedly reject the team's qualifying offer and is now set to enter the market, one that could...
