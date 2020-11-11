Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets: The ‘Cohen effect’ is already working its magic

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 32m

When New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen talked to the press on Tuesday, fans could feel a calm, composed tone but also a clear determination of succeeding and leaving his mark on one of the most storied fanbases in baseball. The new man in charge...

Mets Merized
56561645_thumbnail

Cleveland Seeking Three Major Leaguers in Trade for Francisco Lindor

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 51m

Unless something drastic changes, it appears like Francisco Lindor will be wearing a new uniform by Opening Day next season. Last week, USA Today reported that Lindor would be moved this offseason

Mets Junkies
56966283_thumbnail

Mets Trade Target: Byron Buxton

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 57m

Byron Buxton is an interesting study. The man has all the tools in the world to be one of the most electric outfielders on any current roster in the Majors. Unfortunately, Buxton has yet to put it …

The Score
56966093_thumbnail

2021 World Series odds: Looking for value in a crowded field

by: Alex Moretto The Score 1h

Find line reports, best bets, and subscribe to push notifications in the Betting News section.The baseball itch is already coming back just a couple of weeks after the 2020 season concluded.With rumors swirling prior to a likely busy offseason, there'

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Steve Cohen promises championship aspirations

by: Adam Taylor McKillop Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

Steve Cohen dazzles New York Mets fans with an inspiring introductory press conference. The newest era of New York Mets baseball began with an introductory...

LWOS Baseball
56965575_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman to Remain With the New York Mets

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

Marcus Stroman is returning to the New York Mets. Stroman is accepting the Mets qualifying offer of 18.9 million to remain in Queens in 2021.

Empire Sports Media
55451605_thumbnail

Mets and Yankees potential target J.T. Realmuto will reportedly reject qualifying offer

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The best catcher in baseball will officially hit free agency. J.T. Realmuto, who played the last couple of seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, will reportedly reject the team's qualifying offer and is now set to enter the market, one that could...

Elite Sports NY
50707268_thumbnail

Steve Cohen Purchase Leads to Big Betting Money on Mets

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 2h

Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets has forced a large number of bettors to put money down on the ballclub winning the 2021 World Series.

