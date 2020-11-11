New York Mets
MLB Rumors: Mets, Yankees Among 'Strongest' Candidates to Acquire Francisco Lindor
by: Elizabeth Swinton — Sports Illustrated 24m
The Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays and Cardinals are reportedly the "strongest candidates" to acquire Francisco Lindor from the Indians.
Marcus Stroman must impress in 2021
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 8m
By Angelina Heather Rizzo The Mets have had a disappointing 2020: Here’s why Marcus Stroman along with the rest of his New York Mets teammates must step up and get the job done in 2021. Stroman opt…
New York Mets: Marcus Stroman accepts qualifying offer
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
One of the top free agent pitchers is off the market, as Marcus Stroman was impressed enough with New York Mets owner Steven Cohen to accept the qualifying...
Marcus Stroman accepts $18.9 million qualifying offer to return to Mets in 2021
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 1h
The Mets' starting pitching staff got a big boost Wednesday with the return of right-hander Marcus Stroman, who accepted the team's $18.9 million qualifying
New York Mets: The ‘Cohen effect’ is already working its magic
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
When New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen talked to the press on Tuesday, fans could feel a calm, composed tone but also a clear determination of succeeding and leaving his mark on one of the most storied fanbases in baseball. The new man in charge...
Cleveland Seeking Three Major Leaguers in Trade for Francisco Lindor
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Unless something drastic changes, it appears like Francisco Lindor will be wearing a new uniform by Opening Day next season. Last week, USA Today reported that Lindor would be moved this offseason
2021 World Series odds: Looking for value in a crowded field
by: Alex Moretto — The Score 3h
Find line reports, best bets, and subscribe to push notifications in the Betting News section.The baseball itch is already coming back just a couple of weeks after the 2020 season concluded.With rumors swirling prior to a likely busy offseason, there'
Marcus Stroman to Remain With the New York Mets
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
Marcus Stroman is returning to the New York Mets. Stroman is accepting the Mets qualifying offer of 18.9 million to remain in Queens in 2021.
Marcus Stroman must impress in 2021 by @AngelinachuXD #Mets #LGM #MetsJunkies #MLBNHotStove #MLBNow #MLB https://t.co/9HMWU3C9AnBlog / Website
Marcus Stroman must impress in 2021 https://t.co/6wQKwqRk9hBlog / Website
RT @genymets: More of this in 2021 🔥Player
RT @STR0: All new fire on the website. Go check it out! 💥 @HDMHApparel #HDMH https://t.co/3lzZWAcMrIPlayer
RT @NYCsporty: Stroman did opt out during this past season out of #COVID19 concerns, but of course the #Mets beat doesn't care about that, it's about Steve Cohen & him spending money to keep & acquire players. It'll barely get a mention, but something to keep in mind with 2nd wave coming. #LGM https://t.co/gkcYbSWBgKBlogger / Podcaster
Confidence makes unconfident individuals uncomfortable. 🗣Player
