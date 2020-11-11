New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Springer, Bauer Hit Free Agency After Declining Qualifying Offer
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 25m
Trevor Bauer, George Springer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto all declined their respective qualifying offers and are now set to hit free agency as the top names on the market.Bauer, 29, is exp
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Press release: RHP Marcus Stroman accepts qualifying offer | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted our qualifying offer for the 2021 season.
Marcus Stroman accepts Mets' qualifying offer, returns to New York for 2021 season - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson Nov 11, 2020 at 5:19 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 36m
Stroman, the fifth-best free agent on the market, will make $18.9 million in 2021
Mets Trade Target: Francisco Lindor
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 39m
Finally!!! Francisco Lindor has come back… to the center of trade talk (Shout out to The Rock Duane Johnson). And by finally, I mean relentlessly again and again. But let’s be real, a decent …
Report: Marcus Stroman Accepts Mets Qualifying Offer
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 52m
Report: Marcus Stroman Accepts Mets Qualifying Offer
Scouting Report - RHP - Kumar Rocker
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Kumar Rocker RHP 6-5 255 Vanderbilt Here is your first pick in the 2021 draft. You may remember this name as one of th...
Mets GM: Hire Tampa Bay’s Erik Neander Before Someone Else Does
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Next up on the Mets transition agenda is the hiring of a general manager. There's no need to look any further than Tampa Bay's Erik Neander.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
No matter what happens tonight, Jacob deGrom is the BEST pitcher in baseball. Everyone knows it. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
i want nothing to do with these freaksPeople are ditching pajamas and sweatpants and putting on their Monday best—even if they have nowhere to go https://t.co/dqS9Zi3Rb2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
NY Mets: On Luis Rojas, the front office and free agency plans https://t.co/47ifCmgfsrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The quest for three in-a-row. 🏆 Tune in to @MLBNetwork as they announce the winner of the 2020 NL Cy Young award.Official Team Account
-
"I'm not trying to make money here," Steve Cohen said. He has his day job for that. "Here, it's about building something great, building something for the fans, winning."Prospect
- More Mets Tweets