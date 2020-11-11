New York Mets
Did Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson say all the right things? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop a new Shea Anything podcast following a historic day for the New York Mets franchise. Doug and Andy react to all the quot...
Bill Maher, Anthony Scaramucci stand to cash in big on Mets sale
by: Thornton McEnery — New York Post 13m
Investors who bailed out the Mets in the wake of the Bernie Madoff scandal are about to make a killing now that billionaire Steve Cohen has taken over, The Post has learned. Cohen’s $2.4 billion
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 15m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Mets' Jacob deGrom finishes third in NL Cy Young voting - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 33m
Jacob deGrom lost his chance to make history as Trevor Bauer took home the 2020 National League Cy Young award. DeGrom, who was going for his third consecutive Cy Young award, finished third behind Yu Darvish.
Scouting Report - RHP - Michael Morales
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 42m
Michael Morales RHP 6-2 200 East Pennsboro Area HS (PA) PG - Michael Morales is a 2021 RHP/1B with a 6-2 200 lb. frame ...
LIVE on MLBN: deGrom up for NL Cy Young
by: Anthony Castrovince — MLB: Mets 1h
The pandemic-shortened schedule dramatically altered the preparation plans for starting pitchers, but it didn’t stop several elite arms from putting together Cy Young-worthy seasons. The Cy Young Award winners, voted on by the Baseball Writers’...
Press release: RHP Marcus Stroman accepts qualifying offer | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted our qualifying offer for the 2021 season.
