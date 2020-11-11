Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56975468_thumbnail

Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer wins 2020 NL Cy Young - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Possible New York Yankees and New York Mets target Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young on Wednesday.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
56976138_thumbnail

Mets should make strong push for quirky Trevor Bauer

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 16m

OK, so let’s take the New Normal out for a test drive today. This is the New Normal for the Mets: There are no pipe dreams. There are no baseball ideas that make you double over in caution (or

Mets Merized
56975358_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer Wins NL Cy Young Denying deGrom His Third Straight

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 1h

In a contest that was more one-sided than expected, Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer easily won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award becoming the first Reds pitcher in history to cop the covete

Newsday
56975233_thumbnail

No three-peat for Mets ace Jacob deGrom as Reds' Trevor Bauer wins NL Cy Young Award | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 11, 2020 7:35 PM Newsday 2h

Jacob deGrom, perhaps the best pitcher in the world, was not the best pitcher in the league this year. That reality was chiseled into baseball history Wednesday night when Trevor Bauer, a free agent w

MLB: Mets.com
56974274_thumbnail

These prospects face roster/Rule 5 decision

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

In the coming days, all 30 Major League organizations have some serious decisions to make. They have until Nov. 20 to decide what they will do with their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be...

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Daily News
56974586_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom finishes third in NL Cy Young voting - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Jacob deGrom lost his chance to make history as Trevor Bauer took home the 2020 National League Cy Young award. DeGrom, who was going for his third consecutive Cy Young award, finished third behind Yu Darvish.

Mack's Mets
56974345_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Michael Morales

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Michael Morales   RHP 6-2 200 East Pennsboro Area HS (PA)   PG  -   Michael Morales is a 2021 RHP/1B with a 6-2 200 lb. frame ...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets