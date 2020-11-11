Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bill Maher, Anthony Scaramucci stand to cash in big on Mets sale

by: Thornton McEnery New York Post 13m

Investors who bailed out the Mets in the wake of the Bernie Madoff scandal are about to make a killing now that billionaire Steve Cohen has taken over, The Post has learned. Cohen’s $2.4 billion

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 15m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

56974586_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom finishes third in NL Cy Young voting - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 33m

Jacob deGrom lost his chance to make history as Trevor Bauer took home the 2020 National League Cy Young award. DeGrom, who was going for his third consecutive Cy Young award, finished third behind Yu Darvish.

56974345_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Michael Morales

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 43m

  Michael Morales   RHP 6-2 200 East Pennsboro Area HS (PA)   PG  -   Michael Morales is a 2021 RHP/1B with a 6-2 200 lb. frame ...

56952584_thumbnail

LIVE on MLBN: deGrom up for NL Cy Young

by: Anthony Castrovince MLB: Mets 1h

The pandemic-shortened schedule dramatically altered the preparation plans for starting pitchers, but it didn’t stop several elite arms from putting together Cy Young-worthy seasons. The Cy Young Award winners, voted on by the Baseball Writers’...

Did Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson say all the right things? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop a new Shea Anything podcast following a historic day for the New York Mets franchise. Doug and Andy react to all the quot...

56973144_thumbnail

56073123_thumbnail

Press release: RHP Marcus Stroman accepts qualifying offer | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted our qualifying offer for the 2021 season.

