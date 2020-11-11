New York Mets
No three-peat for Mets ace Jacob deGrom as Reds' Trevor Bauer wins NL Cy Young Award | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 11, 2020 7:35 PM — Newsday 1h
Jacob deGrom, perhaps the best pitcher in the world, was not the best pitcher in the league this year. That reality was chiseled into baseball history Wednesday night when Trevor Bauer, a free agent w
Mets should make strong push for quirky Trevor Bauer
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 12m
OK, so let’s take the New Normal out for a test drive today. This is the New Normal for the Mets: There are no pipe dreams. There are no baseball ideas that make you double over in caution (or
Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer wins 2020 NL Cy Young - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Possible New York Yankees and New York Mets target Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young on Wednesday.
Trevor Bauer Wins NL Cy Young Denying deGrom His Third Straight
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 1h
In a contest that was more one-sided than expected, Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer easily won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award becoming the first Reds pitcher in history to cop the covete
These prospects face roster/Rule 5 decision
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
In the coming days, all 30 Major League organizations have some serious decisions to make. They have until Nov. 20 to decide what they will do with their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Mets' Jacob deGrom finishes third in NL Cy Young voting - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Jacob deGrom lost his chance to make history as Trevor Bauer took home the 2020 National League Cy Young award. DeGrom, who was going for his third consecutive Cy Young award, finished third behind Yu Darvish.
Scouting Report - RHP - Michael Morales
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Michael Morales RHP 6-2 200 East Pennsboro Area HS (PA) PG - Michael Morales is a 2021 RHP/1B with a 6-2 200 lb. frame ...
