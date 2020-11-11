New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Interview Michael Hill for President of Baseball Operations
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the mystery candidate that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson met with on Saturday was former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hil
More Recent New York Mets Articles
International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 – Part I
by: Jdhartman — Mets Junkies 6m
As Mets fans cross over into the newly gifted “Land of the Solvent”, and we strive to put the B.C. (Before Cohen) era collectively behind us, visions of our newly anointed Messiah, spre…
Trevor Bauer talks Mets kudos, Gerrit Cole drama after Cy Young win
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 17m
Trevor Bauer already had a National League-best 1.73 ERA to show off as he hits free agency. Now he also has an NL Cy Young Award to go along with it — as do the Reds, for the first time in
Mets Interview Michael Hill
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 57m
The Mets have interviewed Michael Hill for the role of president of baseball operations, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports on …
Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer wins 2020 NL Cy Young - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Possible New York Yankees and New York Mets target Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young on Wednesday.
No three-peat for Mets ace Jacob deGrom as Reds' Trevor Bauer wins NL Cy Young Award | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 11, 2020 7:35 PM — Newsday 3h
Jacob deGrom, perhaps the best pitcher in the world, was not the best pitcher in the league this year. That reality was chiseled into baseball history Wednesday night when Trevor Bauer, a free agent w
These prospects face roster/Rule 5 decision
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
In the coming days, all 30 Major League organizations have some serious decisions to make. They have until Nov. 20 to decide what they will do with their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jed Lowrie
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets interviewing ousted Marlins president Michael Hill https://t.co/gCTPUgPTfEBlogger / Podcaster
-
NY Mets: Takeaways as Steve Cohen introduced as owner, Sandy Alderson as president https://t.co/HMPZFj5340Beat Writer / Columnist
-
International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 - Part I #Mets #LGM #MetsJunkies #MLBNow #MLBNHotStove #MLBTonight https://t.co/0T3vLIitarBlog / Website
-
International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 – Part I https://t.co/v4vzJG5Le6Blog / Website
-
Trevor Bauer talks Mets kudos, Gerrit Cole drama after Cy Young win https://t.co/xk0LqXCtbfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Long day, but I can finally enjoy the fact that @STR0 is going to be a Met in 2021. Hell yes.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets