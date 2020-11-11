New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets interview Michael Hill for president of baseball operations (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 12m
The Mets' search to replace Brodie Van Wagenen begins with a familiar rival, former Marlins president of baseball ops Michael Hill.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Waiting for What Happens Next
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 31m
Yesterday turned out to be a pretty great day. I listened to some of the Cohen/Alderson press conference live, then listened to the whole th...
Mets interviewing ousted Marlins president Michael Hill
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Michael Hill is the first official known candidate for the Mets’ president of baseball operations vacancy. An industry source confirmed Wednesday night that Hill, who recently left the Marlins after
Trevor Bauer talks Mets kudos, Gerrit Cole drama after Cy Young win
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
Trevor Bauer already had a National League-best 1.73 ERA to show off as he hits free agency. Now he also has an NL Cy Young Award to go along with it — as do the Reds, for the first time in
International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 – Part I
by: Jdhartman — Mets Junkies 2h
As Mets fans cross over into the newly gifted “Land of the Solvent”, and we strive to put the B.C. (Before Cohen) era collectively behind us, visions of our newly anointed Messiah, spre…
Mets Interview Michael Hill
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have interviewed Michael Hill for the role of president of baseball operations, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports on …
Mets Interview Michael Hill for President of Baseball Operations
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the mystery candidate that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson met with on Saturday was former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hil
Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer wins 2020 NL Cy Young - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Possible New York Yankees and New York Mets target Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young on Wednesday.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The Mets are reportedly among the "strongest candidates" to make a trade for Francisco Lindor https://t.co/Vuo1ohJJu0TV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom is literally the underdog story. He's such the underdog story that if he came out of college now, it's not a sure thing there would have been a place for him in this new minor league set-up.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Jacob deGrom was never considered the NL Cy Young favorite — not even by himself. He fell short of a third straight Cy Young, but he's cemented his place in the game. https://t.co/OQW8OjX47OBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Pac-12 might be putting together the sloppiest return to play of any Power 5 conference. Who could’ve seen this coming?!?!?From what I have gathered, the likelihood #Cal plays this week are basically like the chances of converting on fourth-and-25.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets reportedly have "ongoing interest in adding a star-level outfielder" with George Springer looming as a possibility https://t.co/H0AVkCFjw7TV / Radio Network
-
Okay one more thing. Bauer was taken 269 picks ahead of Jacob deGrom who is a significantly better pitcher and has improved literally every year of his career. We don’t hear about that because he doesn’t give quotes to writers with 50k twitter followers and book deals.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets