New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets interview Michael Hill for president of baseball operations (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 12m

The Mets' search to replace Brodie Van Wagenen begins with a familiar rival, former Marlins president of baseball ops Michael Hill.

Mike's Mets
Waiting for What Happens Next

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 31m

Yesterday turned out to be a pretty great day. I listened to some of the Cohen/Alderson press conference live, then listened to the whole th...

New York Post
Mets interviewing ousted Marlins president Michael Hill

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Michael Hill is the first official known candidate for the Mets’ president of baseball operations vacancy. An industry source confirmed Wednesday night that Hill, who recently left the Marlins after

New York Post
Trevor Bauer talks Mets kudos, Gerrit Cole drama after Cy Young win

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

Trevor Bauer already had a National League-best 1.73 ERA to show off as he hits free agency. Now he also has an NL Cy Young Award to go along with it — as do the Reds, for the first time in

Mets Junkies
International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 – Part I

by: Jdhartman Mets Junkies 2h

As Mets fans cross over into the newly gifted “Land of the Solvent”, and we strive to put the B.C. (Before Cohen) era collectively behind us, visions of our newly anointed Messiah, spre…

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Interview Michael Hill

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets have interviewed Michael Hill for the role of president of baseball operations, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports on &hellip;

Mets Merized
Mets Interview Michael Hill for President of Baseball Operations

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3h

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the mystery candidate that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson met with on Saturday was former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hil

nj.com
Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer wins 2020 NL Cy Young - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Possible New York Yankees and New York Mets target Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young on Wednesday.

    SNY @SNYtv 23m
    The Mets are reportedly among the "strongest candidates" to make a trade for Francisco Lindor https://t.co/Vuo1ohJJu0
    D.J. Short @djshort 34m
    Jacob deGrom is literally the underdog story. He's such the underdog story that if he came out of college now, it's not a sure thing there would have been a place for him in this new minor league set-up.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 45m
    RT @JustinCToscano: Jacob deGrom was never considered the NL Cy Young favorite — not even by himself. He fell short of a third straight Cy Young, but he's cemented his place in the game. https://t.co/OQW8OjX47O
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 47m
    The Pac-12 might be putting together the sloppiest return to play of any Power 5 conference. Who could’ve seen this coming?!?!?
    Jon Wilner
    From what I have gathered, the likelihood #Cal plays this week are basically like the chances of converting on fourth-and-25.
    SNY @SNYtv 48m
    The Mets reportedly have "ongoing interest in adding a star-level outfielder" with George Springer looming as a possibility https://t.co/H0AVkCFjw7
    Jeffrey Paternostro @jeffpaternostro 53m
    Okay one more thing. Bauer was taken 269 picks ahead of Jacob deGrom who is a significantly better pitcher and has improved literally every year of his career. We don’t hear about that because he doesn’t give quotes to writers with 50k twitter followers and book deals.
