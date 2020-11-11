Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

BallNine
56977860_thumbnail

What Mets Fans Want

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 40m

It’s been a long time since 1986, and Mets fans hope their suffering is coming to an end.

Elite Sports NY
56977487_thumbnail

New York Mets interview Michael Hill for president of baseball operations (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2h

The Mets' search to replace Brodie Van Wagenen begins with a familiar rival, former Marlins president of baseball ops Michael Hill.

Mike's Mets
56977347_thumbnail

Waiting for What Happens Next

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Yesterday turned out to be a pretty great day. I listened to some of the Cohen/Alderson press conference live, then listened to the whole th...

New York Post
56977059_thumbnail

Mets interviewing ousted Marlins president Michael Hill

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Michael Hill is the first official known candidate for the Mets’ president of baseball operations vacancy. An industry source confirmed Wednesday night that Hill, who recently left the Marlins after

New York Post
56976878_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer talks Mets kudos, Gerrit Cole drama after Cy Young win

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

Trevor Bauer already had a National League-best 1.73 ERA to show off as he hits free agency. Now he also has an NL Cy Young Award to go along with it — as do the Reds, for the first time in

Mets Junkies
56976953_thumbnail

International Free Agency Preview 2020/21 – Part I

by: Jdhartman Mets Junkies 3h

As Mets fans cross over into the newly gifted “Land of the Solvent”, and we strive to put the B.C. (Before Cohen) era collectively behind us, visions of our newly anointed Messiah, spre…

MLB Trade Rumors
56391860_thumbnail

Mets Interview Michael Hill

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 4h

The Mets have interviewed Michael Hill for the role of president of baseball operations, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports on &hellip;

Mets Merized
56976499_thumbnail

Mets Interview Michael Hill for President of Baseball Operations

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4h

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the mystery candidate that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson met with on Saturday was former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hil

