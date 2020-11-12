New York Mets
MMO Roundtable: Front Office Potentials
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 1h
We learned a lot this past week from Steve Cohen's introductory press conference and then from Sandy Alderson's press conference. They updated us on the front office process but one thing that has
Mike Francesa breaks silence (sort of) on Craig Carton’s WFAN return, then rips Giants’ Dave Gettleman - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 27m
Mike Francesa remains WFAN’s biggest fan, but don’t hold your breath waiting for him to weigh in on his old team’s new cleanup hitter.
Mets' Noah Syndergaard talks with Steve Cohen, throws off mound | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com November 12, 2020 2:12 PM — Newsday 44m
If you had been curious about the state of Noah Syndergaard, he offered an impromptu update Thursday: muscular, shirtless and sweaty. In other words, same as ever. Syndergaard could be seen throwing o
If Trevor Bauer Is Looking To Make A Big Splash New York’s Stage Waits
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 50m
Trevor Bauer is flying high. Fresh off a Cy Young win, this is his moment to punch his own ticket. New York City looms as a match to his ego.
Mike's Mets - Waiting for What Happens Next
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 51m
By Mike Steffanos November 11, 2020 Y esterday turned out to be a pretty great day. I listened to some of the Cohen/Alderson press confe...
Noah Syndergaard Throwing From Mound
by: michael pallas — Mets Merized Online 53m
Back in March, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard got Tommy John Surgery. In August, Metsmerized caught up with him to check out the status of his rehab. At that point, he was short distance tossing, w
What Can Mets Fans Expect From Steve Cohen?
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
Steve Cohen has officially been introduced as the new majority owner of the New York Mets. Yehuda Schwartz examines what fans of the franchise can expect.
Marcus Stroman Chooses the Mets and Their Infield
by: Jake Mailhot — FanGraphs 1h
Stroman’s return to the Mets solidifies their rotation, and their defensive improvements should quell the concerns about his batted ball profile.
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard is throwing — and Steve Cohen is hyped
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
Noah Syndergaard is throwing off the mound, and he wants Steve Cohen to know he’s all in just like the team’s new owner. When asked by a fan on Twitter when he’ll be back throwing,
Tweets
And not hiding behind a burner account. #MetsThe Mets owners is on Twitter throwing down dunks. What a time.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @StevenACohen2: @Noahsyndergaard Enjoyed our conversation Noah,today.Good luck with the rehab and can’t wait to see you back on the mound next year.Blogger / Podcaster
Is Marcus Stroman a better fit for the #Mets than Trevor Bauer? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Bsx8USVX1iBlogger / Podcaster
Have you purchased your @RumblePoniesBB holiday shirt yet? If your immediate answer was NO, @RowdythePony and his holiday helpers encourage you to click here: https://t.co/1lEkXh21zoMinors
I've always loved to film and edit. Here's something I've been working on the last couple months. https://t.co/0xW1zbllDQFree Agent
A 38-year-old Yadier Molina was in the 73rd percentile in catcher framing in 2020. A 33-year-old Wilson Ramos was in the 8th percentile. #Mets #LGMThe Mets have reportedly expressed interest in Yadier Molina https://t.co/6zvI4e0AWe https://t.co/IJK8LInSsMBlogger / Podcaster
