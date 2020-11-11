New York Mets
Stroman accepts Mets' $18.9M qualifying offer
by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 1h
Marcus Stroman has made his decision that he will stay in Queens in 2021.
MLB to Increase Role of Clubbies and Eliminate Player Dues
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 6m
Major League and Minor League Baseball clubbies are some of the most hardworking individuals at the ballpark, besides the players themselves on the field. Clubbies are up early and at the stadium
Mets interviewed Tony La Russa last year for manager job
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 21m
Before they hired and fired Carlos Beltran during the 2019-20 offseason, the Mets interviewed Tony La Russa for their managerial vacancy last October. During an interview Thursday on WFAN’s “Moose
Mike Francesa breaks silence (sort of) on Craig Carton’s WFAN return, then rips Giants’ Dave Gettleman - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 55m
Mike Francesa remains WFAN’s biggest fan, but don’t hold your breath waiting for him to weigh in on his old team’s new cleanup hitter.
Mets360 - Choices and consequences of being a Mets fan against the DH
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Brian Joura November 12, 2020 FanGraphs is running a pol l, asking readers what they thought of the changes MLB made for the 2020 se...
Under New Ownership, Sandy Alderson Can Pursue His Original Mets Plan
by: Howard Megdal — Forbes 1h
For Sandy Alderson, 2021 isn't just a chance to build the Mets into winners. It's a view into what the last decade might have been like without Jeff Wilpon and with Steve Cohen in the owner's box.
Rosenthal: Erik Neander “Almost Certainly” Not Leaving Rays
by: Jordan Grossman — Mets Merized Online 1h
For all the Mets fans dreaming of poaching a top Rays executive and turning him into the next Andrew Friedman with an owner willing to spend, hold your horses.Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic rep
Why the Mets are better off with Marcus Stroman than Trevor Bauer
by: Matthew Cacace — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Going into the offseason the New York Mets were in a clear need of starting pitching. Marcus Stroman just helped fill most of that hole by accepted his qua...
Tweets
#Mets Trade Target: Trevor Story https://t.co/5DZ5nGzpzKBlog / Website
-
In the 40 years I did PR for the @Mets, I worked with 13 managers, hundreds of players, helped discover Sidd Finch & was a first-hand witness to the 9-11 attacks & how it affected our City. Tonight join me and @martinonyc as we reminisce about my career. https://t.co/9TojYW5OrYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets are bringing back David Newman as executive vice president, chief marketing, content and communications officer. Newman had a similar role in the organization before leaving a few years ago. He will report to Sandy Alderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Don, Losers for $800 This team gave up prospects to take on Robinson Cano’s $120 million contract even though their ownership was known for not spending additional money.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Everyone wants to play for Steve Cohen!Look Kelenic basically just requested a trade to the Mets https://t.co/c5dZ2HHkHAMinors
-
Exciting news. David Newman is one of the good ones. I was sad to see him go a couple of years back. Glad he’s returning to the #Mets.Longtime Mets executive David Newman is back with the Mets in in a new role: "Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Content & Communications Officer." https://t.co/PyGflwhEftBlogger / Podcaster
