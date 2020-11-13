New York Mets
MLB rumors: Latest Yadier Molina update isn’t good news for Yankees - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
The New York Yankees are considering a change at catcher next season after watching Gary Sanchez struggle defensively and hit a career-low .147 in 2020.
Tom Brennan - MVPs, DOMINIC SMITH, AND STEVE COHEN
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 20m
So, Freddie Freeman and Jose Abreu win their respective leagues' MVPs, and Dominic Smith is the only Met to get votes, finishing 13th in ...
Gooden’s Amazin’ 1985 Season
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 26m
Doc Gooden followed up his 1984 Rookie of the Year performances with one of the most dominant seasons in baseball history en route to winning the 1985 NL Cy ...
Notes From The Angels’ GM Search
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 27m
The Angels concluded their search for a new general manager yesterday, announcing that former Braves assistant GM Perry Minasian had …
Mets: Does Arodys Vizcaino have a role in the Mets 2021 bullpen?
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 38m
The New York Mets are taking a chance on Arodys Vizcaino that he can rediscover his 2018 form. The New York Mets spent the first week of November adding s...
Mets Morning News for November 13, 2020
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Chris Flexen Wins Series MVP, Leads Doosan to Championship Round
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 53m
Former Mets pitcher Chris Flexen did his best Madison Bumgarner impersonation to help send the Doosan Bears to the Korean Series. On Friday morning, with Doosan beating the KT Wiz by a 2-0 score,
Who are the teams with the longest award droughts?
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 1h
On Wednesday, Trevor Bauer became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher ever to win a Cy Young Award. That leaves only three teams in Major League Baseball that have never had one of their pitchers receive that honor, matching the three teams that have...
Mets Team Store Exclusive Pete Alonso Cap #2 https://t.co/t1K0CCQzELBlogger / Podcaster
Oh yeah, high school me thought that was a regular riot.@HowieRose Have you considered that it is actually very cool that they never won the cup? Because I think it isTV / Radio Personality
Now that he’s accepted the QO, the Mets should lock up Marcus Stroman as soon as possible. https://t.co/KPdc9Z3NfABlogger / Podcaster
The latest Talkin #Mets podcast is here! @JustinCToscano joins me. We talk press conferenced, Luis Rojas, who we want to see Sandy and company sign this offseason. The long awaited balance review of the first day of a new Mets era is available! https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @faridyu: My bad. https://t.co/swfYqpsxmGBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @PGEPod_MMO: You guys joke about that vote now but in a reality not too distant from here Brodie is making plans to trade Mark Vientos to the Cubs, waive Drew Smith to clear the 40-man roster, and introduce Ryan Tepera in a press conference as an “MVP candidate.”Blogger / Podcaster
