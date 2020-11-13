New York Mets
Mets Team Store Exclusive Pete Alonso Cap #2
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Today’s Mets Team Store Exclusive Cap is a bear that looks like he’s about to strike out. I do like this design and the good news is that when Uncle Steve2 and Sandy realize they should trade Vulgar Pete before his value crashes, you will still be...
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
By Mike Phillips | November 12, 2020 8:06 pm Player Review: Seth Lugo 2020 Stats: 16 Games, 7 Starts, 36.2 Innings Pitched, 3-4 Won-...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jake Marisnick
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Gooden gets probation for 2019 drug arrest
by: Associated Press — ESPN 1h
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019.
Baseball still in his heart, Tebow preps for '21
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Even now, Tim Tebow is unwilling to put an expiration date on his big league pursuit. At an age when many players begin to consider retirement, Tebow is preparing to embark upon a fourth Minor League season. The first three have not been uniformly...
NL East Notes: Ozuna, Braves, Mets, La Russa, Nationals, Phillies
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Marcell Ozuna is unsurprisingly drawing a lot of early attention in free agency, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman (Twitter link) …
History Made: Marlins Announce Kim Ng as GM
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they've made baseball history hiring Kim Ng to be their next general manager. Ng becomes the first female GM in baseball, and also becomes the first Asia
David Peterson’s peripherals, Pete Alonso’s September, Mets & Pirates go back-to-back
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
There are a lot of contenders for “Best Surprise of 2020” for the Mets. There’re the offensive explosions by Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith, the overall exciting play of Andres Gimenez and the …
