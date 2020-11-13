New York Mets
Mets Should Pursue Gary Sanchez
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 42m
When Steve Cohen had his introductory press conference, he named the Los Angeles Dodgers as a model organization. What’s interesting about the Dodgers is how they got to this point. While the…
What are the odds for the Mets to win the 2021 NL pennant? | What Are The Odds? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
On SportsNite, the guys analyze the current odds to win the 2021 NL pennant and debate whether the Mets have the pieces to get it done. Subscribe to get the ...
Mets Notes: Tebow, Syndergaard, Heck, Rays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 14m
Between a hand injury in 2019 and then the cancelled 2020 minor league season, Tim Tebow hasn't played in an …
How close is Tim Tebow to giving up on baseball dream?
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 24m
Tim Tebow is keeping the faith. The Mets’ 33-year-old minor leaguer hasn’t played a game in more than a year, but recently told MLB.com he is still training for a return to spring training
How Baseball Was Solved, And Where It Got Us
by: Patrick Dubuque — Defector 1h
Defector has partnered with Baseball Prospectus to bring you a taste of their work. They write good shit that we think you’ll like. If you do like it, we encourage you to check out their site and subscribe. This story was originally published at...
Mets360 - David Peterson’s peripherals, Pete Alonso’s September, Mets & Pirates go back-to-back
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Brian Joura November 13, 2020 There are a lot of contenders for “Best Surprise of 2020” for the Mets. There’re the offensive explosio...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jake Marisnick
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
2020 MMO Report Card: Steven Matz, LHP
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Steven MatzPlayer Data: Age: 29, R/LPrimary Stats: 9 G (6 starts), 0-5, 30.2 IP, 9.68 ERA, 1.696 WHIP, 42 H, 33 ER, 14 HR, 10.6 K/9, 2.9 BB/9Advanced Stats:44 ERA+, -1.0 bWAR, -0.7 fWAR, 7.76
