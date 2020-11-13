New York Mets
Rohr, pitched once for Miracle Mets, dies at 74
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died at the age of 74.
Les Rohr, who pitched for 1969 World Series champion Mets, dies at age 74 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press Updated November 13, 2020 9:29 PM — Newsday 7m
BILLINGS, Mont. — Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died. He was 74. The Cremation & Funeral Gallery said Rohr died at home on Nov. 6. A cause of d
Les Rohr: The Only Mets Player To Be Born In England & A Former Number One Pick (1967-1969)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 31m
Leslie Norvin Rohr was born on March 5, 1946 and is the only Mets player to be born in England. He was born in the county of Suffolk at ...
Former Met Dwight Gooden gets probation for 2019 drug arrest
by: Associated Press — New York Post 3h
FREEHOLD, N.J. — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019. Gooden appeared before a judge in a
Scouting Report - RHP - Davis Sharp
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Davis Sharpe RHP 6-4 210 Clemson 2020 stat line - 4-ST, 1-1, 3.93, 18.1-IP, 20-K, 4-BB Tiger Net - Talented two-way ...
Trevor Bauer Is Liking What He Is Hearing From Both New York Teams
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4h
Trevor Bauer is paying attention to the New York City market as a suitor for his abundant talent. So far, it sounds good to him.
Mets Trade Target: Carlos Correa
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
Francisco Lindor is not the only shortstop heading into the final year of his contract. Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is one of a handful of premier players doing so, and that’s just at that …
All Mets photos removed from Amed Rosario’s Instagram account
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has removed all of his Mets content on his Instagram account, which leaves many to wonder what the future holds for bo...
