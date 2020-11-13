Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
57023806_thumbnail

Les Rohr, who pitched for 1969 World Series champion Mets, dies at age 74 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Updated November 13, 2020 9:29 PM Newsday 1m

BILLINGS, Mont. — Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died. He was 74. The Cremation & Funeral Gallery said Rohr died at home on Nov. 6. A cause of d

More Recent New York Mets Articles

centerfieldmaz
57023648_thumbnail

Les Rohr: The Only Mets Player To Be Born In England & A Former Number One Pick (1967-1969)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 25m

Leslie Norvin Rohr was born on March 5, 1946 and is the only Mets player to be born in England. He was born in the county of Suffolk at ...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
53421856_thumbnail

Rohr, pitched once for Miracle Mets, dies at 74

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h

Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died at the age of 74.

New York Post
57022630_thumbnail

Former Met Dwight Gooden gets probation for 2019 drug arrest

by: Associated Press New York Post 2h

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019. Gooden appeared before a judge in a

Mack's Mets
57022564_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Davis Sharp

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Davis Sharpe   RHP 6-4 210 Clemson     2020 stat line - 4-ST, 1-1, 3.93, 18.1-IP, 20-K, 4-BB     Tiger Net  -  Talented two-way ...

Reflections On Baseball
57021391_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer Is Liking What He Is Hearing From Both New York Teams

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 4h

Trevor Bauer is paying attention to the New York City market as a suitor for his abundant talent. So far, it sounds good to him.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Junkies
57020903_thumbnail

Mets Trade Target: Carlos Correa

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 4h

Francisco Lindor is not the only shortstop heading into the final year of his contract. Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is one of a handful of premier players doing so, and that’s just at that …

Rising Apple

All Mets photos removed from Amed Rosario’s Instagram account

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has removed all of his Mets content on his Instagram account, which leaves many to wonder what the future holds for bo...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets