New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

18 and Life

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. It is highly unlikely anybody else will ever play more.

Bobby Pfeil: 1969 World Champion Mets Utility Player (1969)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3m

Robert Raymond Pfeil was born on November 13, 1943 in Passaic, New Jersey. When he was two years old, his mother passed away, his father &...

Dominic Smith can’t wait to play for Steve Cohen

by: Mike Puma New York Post 33m

Dominic Smith watched the new owner’s introductory press conference and later spoke with him personally. And the vibe Smith received from Steve Cohen tells him the Mets have landed in good

Les Rohr, who pitched for 1969 World Series champion Mets, dies at age 74 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Updated November 13, 2020 9:29 PM Newsday 2h

BILLINGS, Mont. — Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died. He was 74. The Cremation & Funeral Gallery said Rohr died at home on Nov. 6. A cause of d

Rohr, pitched once for Miracle Mets, dies at 74

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h

Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died at the age of 74.

Scouting Report - RHP - Davis Sharp

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  Davis Sharpe   RHP 6-4 210 Clemson     2020 stat line - 4-ST, 1-1, 3.93, 18.1-IP, 20-K, 4-BB     Tiger Net  -  Talented two-way ...

Trevor Bauer Is Liking What He Is Hearing From Both New York Teams

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 6h

Trevor Bauer is paying attention to the New York City market as a suitor for his abundant talent. So far, it sounds good to him.

Mets Trade Target: Carlos Correa

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 6h

Francisco Lindor is not the only shortstop heading into the final year of his contract. Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is one of a handful of premier players doing so, and that’s just at that …

