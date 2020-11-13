New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith can’t wait to play for Steve Cohen
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 33m
Dominic Smith watched the new owner’s introductory press conference and later spoke with him personally. And the vibe Smith received from Steve Cohen tells him the Mets have landed in good
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Bobby Pfeil: 1969 World Champion Mets Utility Player (1969)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3m
Robert Raymond Pfeil was born on November 13, 1943 in Passaic, New Jersey. When he was two years old, his mother passed away, his father &...
18 and Life
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. It is highly unlikely anybody else will ever play more.
Les Rohr, who pitched for 1969 World Series champion Mets, dies at age 74 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press Updated November 13, 2020 9:29 PM — Newsday 2h
BILLINGS, Mont. — Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died. He was 74. The Cremation & Funeral Gallery said Rohr died at home on Nov. 6. A cause of d
Rohr, pitched once for Miracle Mets, dies at 74
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 Mets, has died at the age of 74.
Scouting Report - RHP - Davis Sharp
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5h
Davis Sharpe RHP 6-4 210 Clemson 2020 stat line - 4-ST, 1-1, 3.93, 18.1-IP, 20-K, 4-BB Tiger Net - Talented two-way ...
Trevor Bauer Is Liking What He Is Hearing From Both New York Teams
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 6h
Trevor Bauer is paying attention to the New York City market as a suitor for his abundant talent. So far, it sounds good to him.
Mets Trade Target: Carlos Correa
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 6h
Francisco Lindor is not the only shortstop heading into the final year of his contract. Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is one of a handful of premier players doing so, and that’s just at that …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Kim Ng makes history, becoming baseball's first woman general manager as she's hired to lead Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins. Story by @DeeshaThosar -- https://t.co/HJ9ISx93pp https://t.co/hCJ1KQ1G0ZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dominic Smith can't wait to play for Steve Cohen https://t.co/aP7KoCxjZABlogger / Podcaster
-
Both the Yankees and the Mets will have a hard time fitting J.T. Realmuto into their offseason plans (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/LYUuAhxKe3TV / Radio Network
-
RT @SNYtv: WATCH: Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling react to Steve Cohen's introductory press conference as owner of the Mets: https://t.co/oKMdgH6lRT ➡️ @Cadillac https://t.co/xhQtj50ozjMisc
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 💤😴💤Blogger / Podcaster
-
@AlbaneseLaura Laura this opportunity for her is long overdue..Her player development skills and roster evaluation abilities are top.notchBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets