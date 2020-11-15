New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 11/15/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Randy Niemann . The Dominican Winter League gets underway today, Amed Rosario works on his swing and does S...
2021 Top Draft Targets - Gavin Williams, Alex Ulloa, Marcelo Mayer, Hunter Dobbins, James Wood
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Gavin Williams RHP 6-6 240 East Carolina 247sports - The Fayetteville, N.C., native and Cape Fear prod...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a role model for all younger pitchers
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has now become the guy younger big league pitchers look to emulate. When Tyler Glasnow was asked in Tampa Bays Rays spri...
Mets Morning News for November 15, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Football at Shea – where did the dugouts go?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
My Facebook page popped up the Remembering Shea Stadium group which looks like something you would like, and on there I saw a video of NFL Football at Shea Stadium! I went through the video trying to give you a good look but NBC mainly showed the...
Would long-time Yankee Masahiro Tanaka really be a fit for the Mets?
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
With the Mets' need for starting-pitching depth near the top of its most dire needs this offseason, rumors are beginning to swirl that an option for the lower
2020 MMO Report Card: Brandon Nimmo
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
Brandon NimmoAge: 27 (will turn 28 on 3/27), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 55 G, 225 PA, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 33 BB, 43 SO, .280 BA, .404 OBP, .484 SLG, .888 OPSAdvanced Stats: .326 BABIP, .387 wOBA, 14
Sunday Notes: Torey Lovullo Revisits His Greatest Hits (and a Damaged Axle)
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 2h
Plus Kim Ng's Bona Fides, Dick Hall on Dick Allen, Mel Harder's
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Robert Gsellman
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
Robert Gsellman was the right-handed version of Steven Matz for the 2020 New York Mets. Another sinkerball pitcher who failed to find any ability to keep the ball down in the strike zone. Unfortunately, it was the second consecutive season where...
Tweets
RT @Metsmerized: Would Masahiro Tanaka be a good option for the Mets to add to their rotation?Blogger / Podcaster
Baseball on our mind. #LGM ╭ ╭╮⌒╭╮ ╮ ╭ 🔹🔸🔹🔸 ╮ ( 🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸 ) ( 🔶🔷⚾️🔷🔶 ) ( 🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸🔹 ) ⌣( 🔸🔹🔸🔹) ⌣ ⌣╰╯ ◡ ╰╯ ｡ ᴼ 😌 🖥️ ║[]╯━━ ╚╤ ╮ ┻Official Team Account
If I know Billy, that thing was loaded with Bosco, string cheese or Heineken. Maybe all three.@gooniepete @BJaffe I wanna hear @HowieRose reaction to this picture now he's found the "internet ON button"... 😉TV / Radio Personality
Northern Iceland? Sign me up.You get $5,000,000 but you are obligated to live 10 years in a randomly chosen place on earth. What place did you get? https://t.co/d2PNQOdAGW (Screenshot your results)Blogger / Podcaster
The women of the Daily News sports staff, including our Mets and Yankees beat writers, explain what the Kim Ng news means to them: https://t.co/gB7YG0Zc8pNewspaper / Magazine
Good Luck Today Ervin Santana. #smellbaseball @ErvinSantana_54 @SyracuseMets @JohnMackinAdeRotación de lanzadores abridores y Piggyback para nuestros primeros 5 partidos de la temporada. #ElGlorioso https://t.co/25TbpK9QdqBlogger / Podcaster
