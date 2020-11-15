Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Football at Shea – where did the dugouts go?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

My Facebook page popped up the Remembering Shea Stadium group which looks like something you would like, and on there I saw a video of NFL Football at Shea Stadium!  I went through the video trying to give you a good look but NBC mainly showed the...

Mack's Mets
2021 Top Draft Targets - Gavin Williams, Alex Ulloa, Marcelo Mayer, Hunter Dobbins, James Wood

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

                              Gavin Williams   RHP 6-6 240 East Carolina    247sports  -   The Fayetteville, N.C., native and Cape Fear prod...

Rising Apple

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a role model for all younger pitchers

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has now become the guy younger big league pitchers look to emulate. When Tyler Glasnow was asked in Tampa Bays Rays spri...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 15, 2020

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

amNewYork
Would long-time Yankee Masahiro Tanaka really be a fit for the Mets?

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1h

With the Mets' need for starting-pitching depth near the top of its most dire needs this offseason, rumors are beginning to swirl that an option for the lower

Mets Merized
2020 MMO Report Card: Brandon Nimmo

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2h

Brandon NimmoAge: 27 (will turn 28 on 3/27), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 55 G, 225 PA, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 33 BB, 43 SO, .280 BA, .404 OBP, .484 SLG, .888 OPSAdvanced Stats: .326 BABIP, .387 wOBA, 14

FanGraphs
Sunday Notes: Torey Lovullo Revisits His Greatest Hits (and a Damaged Axle)

by: David Laurila FanGraphs 2h

Plus Kim Ng's Bona Fides, Dick Hall on Dick Allen, Mel Harder's

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Robert Gsellman

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

Robert Gsellman was the right-handed version of Steven Matz for the 2020 New York Mets. Another sinkerball pitcher who failed to find any ability to keep the ball down in the strike zone. Unfortunately, it was the second consecutive season where...

