New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Four Teams Showing Interest In Jake Odorizzi

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 11s

Despite an injury-shortened 2020 season, right-hander Jake Odorizzi is getting a lot of attention on the free agent market.  The &hellip;

The Mets Police
Trevor Bauer posts a video I will describe as a Waxjob for Uncle Steve’s car

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Here is Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer apparently giving Uncle Stevie a wax job for his car.  I haven’t watched the video because I’m already bored with Bauer and he isn’t even here yet.  I think he’d make a great Yankee. On the other hand,...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Jordan Lawler

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Jordan Lawler   SS 6-2 185 Dallas Jesuit HS (TX)     11-9-20 - Ian Smith Mock 1.0  -   3. Detroit Tigers   The Pick- SS Jordan...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Several teams after Jake Odorizzi; Rich Hill focused on joining a contender - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 15, 2020 at 4:43 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here are Sunday's hot stove rumors

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Charlie Morton seems like a real possibility for the 2021 staff

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

The latest New York Mets rumors have linked the club to free agent pitcher Charlie Morton. Anyone up for some Charlie Morton in 2021? According to the late...

Mets Junkies
Shaping up the Mets bullpen

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 6h

With the off-season under way, the Mets need to see how they can improve their pen. One big issue is, there aren’t many spot left to fill with Brach and Betances picking up their options. So …

Reflections On Baseball
Noah Syndergaard: Are The Mets Aware Their Stud Has Left The Barn

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 7h

Noah Syndergaard posted a video that begs the question - are the Mets dropping the ball on one of their prized stud's rehab - again?

Mets Merized
Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 7h

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released information on Twitter that Hall Of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County, California.https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/13280

