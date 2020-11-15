New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
International Free Agency Preview: A Tale of two Cubans- Part I
by: Jdhartman — Mets Junkies 2h
If you were one of the masochists who was able to endure my last article on International free agency (“IFA”), you may remember that I reviewed the prerequisites and fundamentals of the…
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Report: Blue Jays, Mets among 4 teams interested in Odorizzi
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2h
Jake Odorizzi is quickly drawing his fair share of suitors in the early stages of free agency.The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays all expressed interest in signing the right-hander, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday.Additi
VIDEO: Trevor Bauer Discusses Steve Cohen’s ‘BRILLIANT Start’
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Trevor Bauer is not like your typical MLB superstar. He is an outside-the-box thinker, who has a great passion for business and particularly the business of baseball.Bauer just won the NL Cy Y
Trevor Bauer throws shade at Yankees in Mets love letter
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
Hey, Trevor Bauer and the Mets, get a room! I’m still betting that the newly minted National League Cy Young Award winner, a free agent, winds up landing somewhere besides New York. Yet, in a
Four Teams Showing Interest In Jake Odorizzi
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Despite an injury-shortened 2020 season, right-hander Jake Odorizzi is getting a lot of attention on the free agent market. The …
Trevor Bauer posts a video I will describe as a Waxjob for Uncle Steve’s car
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Here is Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer apparently giving Uncle Stevie a wax job for his car. I haven’t watched the video because I’m already bored with Bauer and he isn’t even here yet. I think he’d make a great Yankee. On the other hand,...
Scouting Report - SS - Jordan Lawler
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5h
Jordan Lawler SS 6-2 185 Dallas Jesuit HS (TX) 11-9-20 - Ian Smith Mock 1.0 - 3. Detroit Tigers The Pick- SS Jordan...
MLB rumors: Several teams after Jake Odorizzi; Rich Hill focused on joining a contender - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 15, 2020 at 4:43 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 7h
Here are Sunday's hot stove rumors
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
@OmarMinayaFan I legit think he has a chance to be the best all-around catcher in baseball the next few years. Mets would be wise to go nutsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A little extra insight on Willson Contreras from a Cubs fan.@DocBeisbol @OmarMinayaFan Yes. He got significantly better this year under the tutelage of maybe the best framing coach in the league, Craig Driver. The same guy who brought out similar improvements in JT Realmuto and Jorge Alfaro.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets should be involved in any player that makes $ that teams are looking to shed. You might be able to get serious value by just being willing to take on $Minors
-
Really excited that I am about to submit my top 20 #Mets prospect list for @SNYtv Look for some fun prospect content from me there and on @ThatsSoMetsPod this offseason I spent just about 2,700 words on this 👀 . I sincerely hope you give it a read when it’s posted!Minors
-
Can I interest you in some Yu Darvish? #MetsCubs Open "To Move Almost Any Veteran" In Trades https://t.co/5FMLLzrMGa https://t.co/orOqE7gSzyMinors
-
What to make of the NL Cy's video bouquet to Steve Cohen? Who ya got in your Mets 2021 Dream Rotation? I'll discuss with @CWilliamson44 on @SNYtv in a bit. Join in the fun!Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets