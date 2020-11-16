New York Mets
Robel Garcia Goes Yard On Dominican Winter League Opening Day
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 2h
After a four week delay to allow for COVID-19 safety measures to be implemented, the 2020-2021 LIDOM season finally kicked off last night. For the Mets, a total of ten players (listed here) are on
Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba talks about Sandy Alderson and Mets fans | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 30s
Rachel Luba, the agent for free-agent starter and Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, talked to SNY about Bauer's options in free agency, Sandy Alderson's co...
Mets Intent On Building Depth
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
Given their desire to contend from day one, it's easy to see the Mets all-in on any of the year's …
A look back at Brodie Van Wagenen’s tenure as Mets GM
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
It wasn’t very pretty.
‘No stone will be left unturned’: Mets to explore all free-agent starter options
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 33m
If you're a free-agent starting pitcher that has had some semblance of major-league success in the recent past, there is a good chance the New York Mets will
Jake Odorizzi Is Fine But Mets Should Do Better
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 50m
In what feels like Omar Minaya taking the helm in 2014, the Mets are real players in free agency, and right now, it appears they’re going to get in touch with every available free agent. That…
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Steven Matz
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 58m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Trying to Quantify Jacob DeGrom’s Dominance, Again
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
New York Mets ace starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, is really good at throwing baseballs. That's been established countless times on these very internet pages, but we'll try to do it again because,
Mets #ReverseRetro Concept #1
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The NHL is coming out with Reverse Retro jerseys which look kinda cool. What if MLB stole this idea? Concept #1 (apparently a fashion jersey sold at one point although I don’t remember it.)
This makes sense. Andres Gimenez, Jeff McNeil, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ryley Gilliam does not.I think if CLE were to get a top 10 prospect from a good system (or viable big-league-ready young player), $20M+ of salary relief & another prospect piece, they will have done well. Lindor's name value is unfortunately > trade value 1 year from FA and w/ teams watching $ closely.Minors
-
Austin Hedges’ inclusion in a potential Lindor deal would be a plus for the Mets pitching staff Hedges is the best framing catcher in baseball since 2018 (33.3 framing runs added via FanGraphs) even in a backup role, that’s a luxuryBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brodie Van Wagenen had the meddlesome Wilpons in his ear (and his wallet) for his entire run as GM, so it is hard to judge his job performance. That said, it was a rough couple of years. https://t.co/eQZPpXLFAMBlogger / Podcaster
-
We couldn't contain our excitement for #BlackFriday anymore 🚨🛒🛍️🚨🛒🛍️! Shop from the @MiLBStore Black Friday Sale TODAY! The more you spend the more you save! Click here to shop: https://t.co/qpXFGKROmAMinors
-
From one agent that has been in contact with the Mets: “Communication is already a huge difference from the previous regime.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today in 2002, Mike Hampton became a Marlin when the Rockies traded him, but he never played for them, getting traded to the Braves a little later. Reminded me of Charles Johnson, who was a member of the Mets for less than 24 hours in 1998 (and was part of the Hampton trade).Newspaper / Magazine
