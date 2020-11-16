New York Mets
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito Are Hall of Fame Finalists
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito headline this year’s list of first-time finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
2021 Hall of Fame Ballot Revealed
by: Eric Belyea — Mets Merized Online 7m
On Monday afternoon, the Baseball Hall of Fame released the 25 names up for election into Cooperstown in the summer of 2021.https://twitter.com/baseballhall/status/1328382357552967687Out o
Bonds, Clemens, Hudson, Pettitte, Rose, Sosa, Vizquel and my 2021 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
Here are my votes: Abreu – I am not looking up his stats. I watched baseball when he played and I never ever once considered this. No. BONDS – The Home Run King and The Home Run King. Let’s stop being stupid about this. HEAVY YES. Buehrle – you...
Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: Will Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens chances improve with weak new ballot? - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 13m
Could this be the year three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling, seven-time NL MVP Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens get voted into the Hall of Fame?
Mets Rumors: Is Masahiro Tanaka a realistic option?
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 25m
There are New York Mets rumors that are beginning to emerge regarding free-agent pitcher Masahiro Tanaka as a potential option for the starting rotation. T...
MLB rumors: Why Mets could avoid Francisco Lindor trade; Cubs could see plenty of offseason turnover - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Nov 16, 2020 at 1:08 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 46m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Mets360 - Signing George Springer good for Mets on and off the field
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
By Joe Vasile November 16, 2020 Heading into 2005, Mets GM Omar Minaya made big strides toward turning the team into a true contender. P...
The Stro-Man Argument
by: David Weiss — Mets Junkies 51m
Last week, Marcus Stroman decided to take the qualifying offer and return to the Mets for 2021. This means that he will make $18.9 million and then be an unrestricted free agent after the season wi…
