New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Why Mets could avoid Francisco Lindor trade; Cubs could see plenty of offseason turnover - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Nov 16, 2020 at 1:08 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 32m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Rumors: Is Masahiro Tanaka a realistic option?
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 12m
There are New York Mets rumors that are beginning to emerge regarding free-agent pitcher Masahiro Tanaka as a potential option for the starting rotation. T...
Mets360 - Signing George Springer good for Mets on and off the field
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 33m
By Joe Vasile November 16, 2020 Heading into 2005, Mets GM Omar Minaya made big strides toward turning the team into a true contender. P...
The Stro-Man Argument
by: David Weiss — Mets Junkies 38m
Last week, Marcus Stroman decided to take the qualifying offer and return to the Mets for 2021. This means that he will make $18.9 million and then be an unrestricted free agent after the season wi…
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito Are Hall of Fame Finalists
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito headline this year’s list of first-time finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 12: Jacob Resnick Fan Club
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Merized Online 1h
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Nc1Qkb2MjEANkgkM5Retb?si=mgLFAwLLSXuV8XeVvZtQKQHappy Monday, Mets fans! Pleasant Good Evening is back with another hot, fresh episode. This week, Jack a
‘No stone will be left unturned’: Mets to explore all free-agent starter options
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
If you're a free-agent starting pitcher that has had some semblance of major-league success in the recent past, there is a good chance the New York Mets will
The 2020-21 AAOP: The Finalists
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Vote for the champion!
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @wojespn: “The Giannis Draft,” A three-episode audio series launching today. Listen to Episode 1: https://t.co/jAYdYmukJJ https://t.co/LcS0Zj7KwqTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets Ligature Caps https://t.co/TPsPHiTmT7Blogger / Podcaster
-
But I hope that other players who helped to define a generation, amazing talents who dominated for long stretches of time, are similarly recognized. Scherzer, Sale, Lester, deGrom, Sabathia, etc. are all part of the story of today's game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I understand that the #HallOfFame is subjective, and reasonable minds can disagree. But it is only getting harder to put up big numbers as a starting pitcher as velocity increases and usage patterns change. I know that guys like Verlander, Kershaw and Greinke will get in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
With that said, Smyly showed serious stuff in a small sample size in 2020. And many say there is no such thing as a bad 1 year dealMinors
-
Worse are all the starters on the outside, looking in. Clemens (139 WAR), Schilling (79 WAR), Pettitte (60 WAR), Santana (52 WAR), Brown (68 WAR). Santana and Brown were both one-and-done on the ballot, as well, which is absurd.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets