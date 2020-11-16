Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB News: Drew Smyly Signs One-Year Deal with Braves

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

Journeyman southpaw Drew Smyly has come off the free-agent board. The 31-year-old agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon, as per a team announcement.

Mets Junkies
Mets show interest in Jake Odorizzi

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

First of all, let me start with mentioning that in the early stages of the off-season, you will see the Mets interested in a lot of free agents. Rightfully so, mostly in areas the Mets need. In com…

The Mets Police
Bonds, Clemens, Hudson, Pettitte, Rose, Sosa, Vizquel and my 2021 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

Here are my votes: Abreu – I am not looking up his stats.  I watched baseball when he played and I never ever once considered this.  No. BONDS – The Home Run King and The Home Run King.  Let’s stop being stupid about this.  HEAVY YES. Buehrle – you...

nj.com
Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: Will Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens chances improve with weak new ballot? - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

Could this be the year three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling, seven-time NL MVP Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens get voted into the Hall of Fame?

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Is Masahiro Tanaka a realistic option?

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

There are New York Mets rumors that are beginning to emerge regarding free-agent pitcher Masahiro Tanaka as a potential option for the starting rotation. T...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Why Mets could avoid Francisco Lindor trade; Cubs could see plenty of offseason turnover - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Nov 16, 2020 at 1:08 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 3h

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Signing George Springer good for Mets on and off the field

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  By Joe Vasile November 16, 2020 Heading into 2005, Mets GM  Omar Minaya made big strides toward turning the team into a true contender. P...

The New York Times
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito Are Hall of Fame Finalists

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 4h

Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito headline this year’s list of first-time finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

