More arms the Mets have shown early interest in
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
After writing an article about the Mets interrest in Jake Odorizzi, it was reported by MMO’s Tim Ryder that the Mets have shown interest in three more arms for their rotation. Mike Minor: the only …
Mets show interest in Jake Odorizzi
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
First of all, let me start with mentioning that in the early stages of the off-season, you will see the Mets interested in a lot of free agents. Rightfully so, mostly in areas the Mets need. In com…
MLB News: Drew Smyly Signs One-Year Deal with Braves
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
Journeyman southpaw Drew Smyly has come off the free-agent board. The 31-year-old agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon, as per a team announcement.
Bonds, Clemens, Hudson, Pettitte, Rose, Sosa, Vizquel and my 2021 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Here are my votes: Abreu – I am not looking up his stats. I watched baseball when he played and I never ever once considered this. No. BONDS – The Home Run King and The Home Run King. Let’s stop being stupid about this. HEAVY YES. Buehrle – you...
Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: Will Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens chances improve with weak new ballot? - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Could this be the year three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling, seven-time NL MVP Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens get voted into the Hall of Fame?
Mets Rumors: Is Masahiro Tanaka a realistic option?
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
There are New York Mets rumors that are beginning to emerge regarding free-agent pitcher Masahiro Tanaka as a potential option for the starting rotation. T...
MLB rumors: Why Mets could avoid Francisco Lindor trade; Cubs could see plenty of offseason turnover - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Nov 16, 2020 at 1:08 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Mets360 - Signing George Springer good for Mets on and off the field
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Joe Vasile November 16, 2020 Heading into 2005, Mets GM Omar Minaya made big strides toward turning the team into a true contender. P...
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito Are Hall of Fame Finalists
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 4h
Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito headline this year’s list of first-time finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
No Hall of Fame ballots are wrong, except for the ones which vote for Omar Vizquel but not for Andruw Jones. And there are like 30% of people who did that!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
If I had a ballot-- and I do not-- I would probably add Buehrle, Sheffield and Helton who deserve to stay on the ballot and see what happens.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hmmm maybe after the Mets sign Bauer I will just cut the Roku too and just go without “TV”Hulu to increase live TV bundle by $10 a month https://t.co/UyVHM9tJJ4 https://t.co/UJc7TGPFpqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's my preliminary HOF Ballot, if I had one. I am open to arguments for/against anyone I selected. Green has my vote, Yellow I'd consider, Gray is out.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets expressing MLB free-agency interest in Marcell Ozuna https://t.co/223uxa9sbSBlogger / Podcaster
