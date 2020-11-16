New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Marcell Ozuna Drawing Interest from NY in 2020 Free Agency
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in adding a right-handed slugger to their lineup for the 2021 season...
Mets deliver Thanksgiving to local families
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 4m
As Thanksgiving approaches, the Mets are working with the community to make sure New York families can still celebrate the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mets Foundation is donating 4,000 turkeys to local families in need for...
To Everything There Is a Season
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 6m
I mentioned in my post a few days ago that I'm not on the trade for Francisco Lindor bandwagon . It feels kind of lonely where I am, because...
New York Mets are reportedly interested in slugger Marcell Ozuna
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 37m
The New York Mets continue to check all the boxes when it comes to monitoring the free agent market. It seems like the new regime, led by owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, is doing their due dilligence in analyzing every possible...
Todd Zeile stops by to talk Trevor Bauer, Pete Alonso, and the Mets future | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
Andy Martino is joined by guest co-host Todd Zeile for a new Shea Anything podcast that is geared up for some Mets offseason action. Andy and Todd cover the ...
Report: Mets have interest in Marcell Ozuna
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1h
The New York Mets are hoping to poach one of their division rivals' most important hitters this winter.New York has expressed interest in free-agent slugger Marcell Ozuna, who spent 2020 with the Atlanta Braves, a source told Ken Davidoff of the New...
Links To George Springer In Mets’ Front Office Search
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 1h
Trevor Bauer in his own way made a pitch to Steve Cohen on a YouTube segment. He praised the new Mets owner and provided an outline as to why Cohen is off to a great start. It’s titled “Steve
MLB rumors: Mets could avoid Francisco Lindor trade, but have interest in a top free-agent slugger - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder & R.J. Anderson Nov 16, 2020 at 5:11 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
@AlyssaRose He is a great hitter and tremendous athlete more of a corner OF the experts say but I don't agree--He played CF as a Marlin and has a terrific throwing arm. I do think if a corner OF is dealt by Mets for another piece like Lindor for instance they will certainly look at OzunaBeat Writer / Columnist
Sir, I did not trade for Robinson Cano.@OmarMinayaFan Right, you don’t empty the farm for a gold glove SS entering his prime, but you do so for a 37 year old second basemen with 100M left in his contract. We found Brodie’s burner acc 🤦🏽♂️Blogger / Podcaster
RT @annieheilbrunn: Mike Clevinger has been signed to a two-year contract with the #Padres but will undergo Tommy John surgery, team announces. He’s expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.Blogger / Podcaster
Clevinger 2022 pay is $6.5MClevinger is to receive a $3M signing bonus as part of his 2021 pay. That will be deferred. His 2021 salary is $2M #padsBeat Writer / Columnist
@JonHeyman Sorry to be the grammar police, but come on, Jon, you're a writer! It's "no FEWER than..."Blogger / Podcaster
@KenDavidoff I proposed this more than a year ago -- of course, that's when I thought he could still play center field, which apparently he can't anymore. But still! https://t.co/AJg7pDn1s8Blogger / Podcaster
