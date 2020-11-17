New York Mets
OTD 1964: Mets Sign Yogi Berra As A Player/Coach
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 4h
On November 17th, 1964, the Mets signed Yogi Berra to a two-year contract as a player/coach. Berra had managed the Yankees to a World Series appearance in 1964, but was fired after the Bombers los
Giants Big Win, Mets, Knicks, NHL
by: WGBB — Sports Talk 1240 3m
Host Rob Cramer opens up the show breaking down the Giants big win over the Eagles, and their playoff chances because of it.
Brewers deny New York Mets permission to interview David Stearns (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 29m
The New York Mets are running into some roadblocks in their search for a President of Baseball operations. Namely, other teams.
Mike's Mets - To Everything There Is a Season
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
By Mike Steffanos November 16, 2020 I mentioned in my post a few days ago that I'm not on the trade for Francisco Lindor bandwagon . It...
Mets Rumors: How Marcell Ozuna could fit in with the 2021 roster
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 58m
According to the latest offseason New York Mets rumors, the team has expressed interest in Marcell Ozuna. The latest batch of New York Mets rumors adds a f...
Mets #ReverseRetro concept jersey #2
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The NHL is coming out with Reverse Retro jerseys which look kinda cool. What if MLB stole this idea? Concept #2. This is a burnt orange David Wright jersey. I own one, and it’s one of my favorites. I wore it just last week! Maybe make the orange...
A look at the 2021 Mets with and without the DH
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
MLB has not made a call on the universal DH yet for 2021, but it is clear it would greatly benefit the Mets.
Report: Mets denied permission to interview Brewers' Stearns
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 2h
The New York Mets are still looking for someone to run their baseball operations and it reportedly won't be Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns.The Brewers denied the Mets permission to interview Stearns for New York's president of baseball...
New York Mets: Trevor Bauer is a big fan of Steve Cohen and he isn't shy about explaining why
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
Three evident realities highlight the New York Mets' offseason. One of them is that they badly need competent starting pitching. The second one is that they, presumably, will have money to spend given they now have the richest owner in baseball in...
@howardmegdal Mike Chernoff from CLE is one I’m keeping my eye onMinors
Stearns grew up a #Mets fan, so between that and his intellectual background, this would have been a logical fitBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BSmile: Tom Seaver returns to the New York #Mets after 5 1/2 years in Cincinnati and strikes out Philadelphia #Phillies leadoff hitter Pete Rose on Opening Day at Shea Stadium! (1983) #MLB #Baseball #History #RIP41 https://t.co/aHmmzzHwOUBlogger / Podcaster
I wonder if the Mets considered her. Secondarily, I wonder if the Wilpons and deBlasio slowing the sale down hindered their consideration of her.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NYMpurgatory: @OmarMinayaFan Could not agree more. He's the best hitter on the Mets (I still love you Michael), and I am exhausted hearing him his name in trade talks. Because of his productivity, low cost, and positional flexibility, he's exactly the kind of guy you want to hang onto, not get rid of.Blogger / Podcaster
It's all about perspective. https://t.co/PPKqVVZMfABlogger / Podcaster
