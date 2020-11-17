Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Samson: Why Theo Epstein will end up working with Steve Cohen and the Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel Nov 17, 2020 at 5:29 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 5m

The former Marlins executive thinks Theo Epstein will land in Queens

SNY Mets

Time Machine Tuesday 2018: Gary and Keith get inducted into the NY State Baseball HOF | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

Time Machine Tuesday travels back to 2018 when Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. We’re searching ha...

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - SS - Matt McLain

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 44m

  Matt McLain   SS 5-11 170 UCLA     11-9-20 - Ian Smith Mock 1.0  -   12. Seattle Mariners   The Pick- 2B/CF Matt McLain • ...

LWOS Baseball
57106461_thumbnail

Milwaukee Brewers Deny Permission To New York Mets To Interview David Stearns

by: Steve Drumwright Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h

The Milwaukee Brewers denied the New York Mets the chance to interview David Stearns for their vacant general manager position.

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Mets strongly considering Bobby Heck for front office job; ask permission to interview Indians’ GM

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

The New York Mets, after announcing new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, are looking to fill two important positions in today's game: president of baseball operations and general manager. After parting ways with GM Brodie Van...

Mike's Mets
57105804_thumbnail

Mets Still Searching for the Right Leader

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark had a piece in The Athletic  today about the difficulties that the Mets and Phillies are encountering in the...

New York Post
57105484_thumbnail

Mets’ hunt for top baseball exec far trickier than superstar search

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

George Springer, Connecticut native, would surprise no one if he signs with the Mets, and it sure sounds like Trevor Bauer and J.T. Realmuto would make Citi Field their workplace if Steve Cohen spends

Mets Merized
57104958_thumbnail

Mets Have Requested to Interview Indians’ GM Mike Chernoff

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3h

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Mets have requested to interview Indians' GM Mike Chernoff for their president of baseball operations position.Morosi notes that it's unclear if the Ind

