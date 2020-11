So the list of people the #Mets have either asked to or talked to, or are potentially targeting thus far. Might be a couple more - Michael Hill - Mike Chernoff - David Forst Something tells me this’ll be wrapping sooner than later .. interested to see how it shakes out

It sounds as if David Forst is a target for the Mets, not surprising considering he's worked with Sandy Alderson the past two years. Forst always has turned down every opportunity elsewhere, but I wonder if this one might intrigue him, especially with A's dim financial picture.