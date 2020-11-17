New York Mets
Mets Better Sense Says Jake Odorizzi + Charlie Morton = Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets need to add not one but two proven starting pitchers for 2021. The glittering gold or two proven workhorses - which way to go?
Mets Targeting A’s GM David Forst for Front Office
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 59m
The New York Mets are in the middle of their search to build a new front office, with team president Sandy Alderson placing calls around the league to try to nab a top-flight executive.It was
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. ...
MLB rumors: Angels' owner says payroll won't go down in 2021; Mets targeting new front office - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 17, 2020 at 5:45 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here's a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday
Time Machine Tuesday 2018: Gary and Keith get inducted into the NY State Baseball HOF | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Time Machine Tuesday travels back to 2018 when Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. We’re searching ha...
Milwaukee Brewers Deny Permission To New York Mets To Interview David Stearns
by: Steve Drumwright — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 5h
The Milwaukee Brewers denied the New York Mets the chance to interview David Stearns for their vacant general manager position.
Mets strongly considering Bobby Heck for front office job; ask permission to interview Indians’ GM
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
The New York Mets, after announcing new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, are looking to fill two important positions in today's game: president of baseball operations and general manager. After parting ways with GM Brodie Van...
Mets Still Searching for the Right Leader
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark had a piece in The Athletic today about the difficulties that the Mets and Phillies are encountering in the...
The Mets are mentioned in basically every single baseball conversation so far this off-season. What a world.Super Fan
And I mean for President of Baseball Operations, sorry if there’s confusion!Minors
nothing screams “this bar is closing at 10 PM” more than my chemical romance’s “i’m not okay” playing at 8:15 pm, reminding all my fellow almost 30 year olds that we have, in fact, become old.Blogger / Podcaster
Oakland A's general manager David Forst is reportedly a "target" for the Mets' head of baseball role https://t.co/S3lbJWymfQTV / Radio Network
@AlbaneseLaura Don’t be so sure, Laura.....TV / Radio Personality
So the list of people the #Mets have either asked to or talked to, or are potentially targeting thus far. Might be a couple more - Michael Hill - Mike Chernoff - David Forst Something tells me this’ll be wrapping sooner than later .. interested to see how it shakes outIt sounds as if David Forst is a target for the Mets, not surprising considering he's worked with Sandy Alderson the past two years. Forst always has turned down every opportunity elsewhere, but I wonder if this one might intrigue him, especially with A's dim financial picture.Minors
