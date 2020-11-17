New York Mets
Theo Epstein Leaves the Cubs, but Plans to Stick Around Baseball
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 2h
After ending long championship droughts for Boston and Chicago, Epstein plans to take a year off. But the executive will be in demand when he chooses to return.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Targeting A’s GM David Forst for Front Office
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3h
The New York Mets are in the middle of their search to build a new front office, with team president Sandy Alderson placing calls around the league to try to nab a top-flight executive.It was
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. ...
Mets Better Sense Says Jake Odorizzi + Charlie Morton = Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 5h
The Mets need to add not one but two proven starting pitchers for 2021. The glittering gold or two proven workhorses - which way to go?
MLB rumors: Angels' owner says payroll won't go down in 2021; Mets targeting new front office - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 17, 2020 at 5:45 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 5h
Here's a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday
Time Machine Tuesday 2018: Gary and Keith get inducted into the NY State Baseball HOF | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Time Machine Tuesday travels back to 2018 when Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. We’re searching ha...
Milwaukee Brewers Deny Permission To New York Mets To Interview David Stearns
by: Steve Drumwright — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 7h
The Milwaukee Brewers denied the New York Mets the chance to interview David Stearns for their vacant general manager position.
Mets strongly considering Bobby Heck for front office job; ask permission to interview Indians’ GM
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8h
The New York Mets, after announcing new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, are looking to fill two important positions in today's game: president of baseball operations and general manager. After parting ways with GM Brodie Van...
