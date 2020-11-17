New York Mets
MLB rumors: N.J. native Mike Chernoff, ex-Yankees exec Billy Eppler to Mets or Phillies? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 28m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking for a new general manager after letting go of Brodie Van Wagenen.
MLB rumors: Yankees-Indians Francisco Lindor trade a ‘match worth making’ | What a deal would look like - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The Cleveland Indians are looking to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and two-time Gold Glove recipient.
Tom Seaver (Part Three): 1973 Cy Young Award & Mets Pennant Season
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
1973 Pennant Season & A Second CY Young Award: In 1973 Seaver began the year with a five hit shut out on Opening Day beating Steve Carlto...
Theo Epstein Leaves the Cubs, but Plans to Stick Around Baseball
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 9h
After ending long championship droughts for Boston and Chicago, Epstein plans to take a year off. But the executive will be in demand when he chooses to return.
Mets Targeting A’s GM David Forst for Front Office
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 11h
The New York Mets are in the middle of their search to build a new front office, with team president Sandy Alderson placing calls around the league to try to nab a top-flight executive.It was
Scouting Report - OF - Joshua Baez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 11h
Joshua Baez OF 6-3 220 Dexter Southfield HS (MA) PG - Joshua Baez is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 220 lb. ...
Mets Better Sense Says Jake Odorizzi + Charlie Morton = Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 12h
The Mets need to add not one but two proven starting pitchers for 2021. The glittering gold or two proven workhorses - which way to go?
MLB rumors: Angels' owner says payroll won't go down in 2021; Mets targeting new front office - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 17, 2020 at 5:45 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 12h
Here's a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday
Time Machine Tuesday 2018: Gary and Keith get inducted into the NY State Baseball HOF | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13h
Time Machine Tuesday travels back to 2018 when Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. We’re searching ha...
