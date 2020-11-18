New York Mets
Mike Chernoff Now Leading Candidate for President of Baseball Operations
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets front office may be taking shape sooner rather than later, as reports indicate that there is a leading candidate to take over as the new president of baseball operations.MLB
Sports Roasters Present: The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra
by: ESNY — Elite Sports NY 6m
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder. Sports Roasters is back with The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra.
So You Think You Know The Mets: All Time K/9 Leaders
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 12m
It's amazing how dissimilar the Mets strikeout leaders are from the Mets K/9 leaders.I was actually stunned at how far down the list one particular Met was.I think you'll have a bit of fun
Mets president Sandy Alderson is looking for these qualities in his next front office hires | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 40m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the qualities that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson is looking for in his next front office hire. On Base...
MLB rumors: Indians GM, N.J. native Mike Chernoff is ‘leading candidate’ to run Mets front office - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking for new blood in the front office after letting parting ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
Report: Indians' Chernoff top candidate for Mets' president of baseball ops
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 1h
Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff is the leading candidate for the vacant president of baseball operations job with the New York Mets, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB.com.The Mets have recently requested permission to speak with...
Finding starting pitchers for the Mets, Part 2
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
We continue looking at the free agent market for pitchers who could help the Mets.
Mets front office search: Cleveland executive Mike Chernoff emerges as frontrunner, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 11:41 am ET1 min read — CBS Sports 2h
A deal is far from done, however
Inside Robin Ventura’s post-baseball journey that led him back to college
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Robin Ventura had to know the question was coming. I’d like to think he would’ve been disappointed if I hadn’t asked him. After all, if you’re 53 years old and attending college… “They
