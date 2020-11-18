Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
57125829_thumbnail

Report: Indians' Chernoff top candidate for Mets' president of baseball ops

by: Jason Wilson The Score 1h

Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff is the leading candidate for the vacant president of baseball operations job with the New York Mets, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB.com.The Mets have recently requested permission to speak with...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Elite Sports NY
56977487_thumbnail

Sports Roasters Present: The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra

by: ESNY Elite Sports NY 6m

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder. Sports Roasters is back with The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra.

Mets Merized
57127120_thumbnail

So You Think You Know The Mets: All Time K/9 Leaders

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 13m

It's amazing how dissimilar the Mets strikeout leaders are from the Mets K/9 leaders.I was actually stunned at how far down the list one particular Met was.I think you'll have a bit of fun

SNY Mets

Mets president Sandy Alderson is looking for these qualities in his next front office hires | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 40m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the qualities that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson is looking for in his next front office hire. On Base...

nj.com
57125961_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Indians GM, N.J. native Mike Chernoff is ‘leading candidate’ to run Mets front office - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking for new blood in the front office after letting parting ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Amazin' Avenue
57122303_thumbnail

Finding starting pitchers for the Mets, Part 2

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

We continue looking at the free agent market for pitchers who could help the Mets.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
CBS Sports

Mets front office search: Cleveland executive Mike Chernoff emerges as frontrunner, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 11:41 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 2h

A deal is far from done, however

New York Post
57123519_thumbnail

Inside Robin Ventura’s post-baseball journey that led him back to college

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

Robin Ventura had to know the question was coming. I’d like to think he would’ve been disappointed if I hadn’t asked him. After all, if you’re 53 years old and attending college… “They

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets