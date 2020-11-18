Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Mets president Sandy Alderson is looking for these qualities in his next front office hires | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 33m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the qualities that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson is looking for in his next front office hire. On Base...

Mets Merized
So You Think You Know The Mets: All Time K/9 Leaders

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 5m

It's amazing how dissimilar the Mets strikeout leaders are from the Mets K/9 leaders.I was actually stunned at how far down the list one particular Met was.I think you'll have a bit of fun

nj.com
MLB rumors: Indians GM, N.J. native Mike Chernoff is ‘leading candidate’ to run Mets front office - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 54m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking for new blood in the front office after letting parting ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

The Score
Report: Indians' Chernoff top candidate for Mets' president of baseball ops

by: Jason Wilson The Score 58m

Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff is the leading candidate for the vacant president of baseball operations job with the New York Mets, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB.com.The Mets have recently requested permission to speak with...

Elite Sports NY
Mike Chernoff ‘leading candidate’ to become New York Mets president of baseball ops (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 1h

The New York Mets front office is starting to become clear. Mike Chernoff is the leading candidate to become the President of Baseball Ops.

Amazin' Avenue
Finding starting pitchers for the Mets, Part 2

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

We continue looking at the free agent market for pitchers who could help the Mets.

CBS Sports

Mets front office search: Cleveland executive Mike Chernoff emerges as frontrunner, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 11:41 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 2h

A deal is far from done, however

New York Post
Inside Robin Ventura’s post-baseball journey that led him back to college

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

Robin Ventura had to know the question was coming. I’d like to think he would’ve been disappointed if I hadn’t asked him. After all, if you’re 53 years old and attending college… “They

