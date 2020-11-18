Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets: Max Chernoff reportedly leading in the search for a president of baseball operations

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

In order to start planning for next season and deciding on any roster moves or improvements, the New York Mets should designate their new president of baseball operations. After that, they will likely appoint a new general manager and then decided...

Risk of Mets new regime undoing one of Brodie Van Wagenen’s biggest sins: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 6m

The original sin of the Brodie Van Wagenen administration or, perhaps more correctly, the final years of the House of Wilpon, was trading Jarred Kelenic for Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and the final

Pitching Is Serious Business

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 38m

As we await with baited breath to see if Cleveland's  Mike Chernoff is, indeed, the frontrunner for the Mets' head baseball honcho job , I ...

MLB rumors: Red Sox sign former top prospect; Edwin Encarnacion intends to play in 2021 - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 2:13 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 1h

Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors

Sports Roasters Present: The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra

by: ESNY Elite Sports NY 2h

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder. Sports Roasters is back with The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra.

So You Think You Know The Mets: All Time K/9 Leaders

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

It's amazing how dissimilar the Mets strikeout leaders are from the Mets K/9 leaders.I was actually stunned at how far down the list one particular Met was.I think you'll have a bit of fun

Mets president Sandy Alderson is looking for these qualities in his next front office hires | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the qualities that New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson is looking for in his next front office hire. On Base...

MLB rumors: Indians GM, N.J. native Mike Chernoff is ‘leading candidate’ to run Mets front office - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking for new blood in the front office after letting parting ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

